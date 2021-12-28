Share
Drive-Through AniMeals Relief Holiday Celebration

HWAC staff Taylor Casey and Claire Ramirez help set up for the AniMeals Relief Holiday Celebration
For the second year, Helen Woodward Animal Center’s AniMeals and Pet Encounter Therapy programs united for a special holiday event, specifically focused on families in need. On Dec. 22, the Drive-Through AniMeals Relief Holiday Celebration was held featuring pet and people food distributions, gifts for kids from Santa, in-vehicle animal meet-and-greets, and more. Instigated in 2020 by the devastation of the pandemic, the AniMeals Relief Holiday Celebration aims to lift the spirits of those challenged by job loss, economic and/or health-related difficulties.

Photos by Jon Clark

