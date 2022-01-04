Share
Boogie boarding group celebrates the new year with a penguin plunge

Many of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes participated in the 2022 New Years Day Plunge at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach
1/27
Many of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes participated in the 2022 New Years Day Plunge at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
Robin Davis, Cathy MacRae
2/27
Robin Davis, Cathy MacRae  (Jon Clark)
Members of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach
3/27
Members of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
Members of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach
4/27
Members of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
Tessa Stanier, Nancy Schwizer, Peggy Bishop, Fran Dyer
5/27
Tessa Stanier, Nancy Schwizer, Peggy Bishop, Fran Dyer  (Jon Clark)
Barb Kearins, Carol German, Robin Davis, Kim Lubesnick
6/27
Barb Kearins, Carol German, Robin Davis, Kim Lubesnick  (Jon Clark)
Cathy MacRae heads out first
7/27
Cathy MacRae heads out first  (Jon Clark)
Kim Lubesnick, Carol German, Louise Godici, Fran Dyer
8/27
Kim Lubesnick, Carol German, Louise Godici, Fran Dyer  (Jon Clark)
Members of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach
9/27
Members of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
Members of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach
10/27
Members of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
Christie Snow, Lora Wheat, Gayle Steele, Kathy Carrington
11/27
Christie Snow, Lora Wheat, Gayle Steele, Kathy Carrington  (Jon Clark)
Barb Kearins, Carol German, Robin Davis, Kim Lubesnick
12/27
Barb Kearins, Carol German, Robin Davis, Kim Lubesnick  (Jon Clark)
Joyce and Guy Olson
13/27
Joyce and Guy Olson  (Jon Clark)
Members of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach
14/27
Members of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
Members of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach
15/27
Members of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
Members of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach
16/27
Members of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
Louise Godici, Nancy Schweizer, Margaret Nelson, Cathy MacRae, Mary Jo Landen, Pam Shetler, Barb Kearins
17/27
Louise Godici, Nancy Schweizer, Margaret Nelson, Cathy MacRae, Mary Jo Landen, Pam Shetler, Barb Kearins  (Jon Clark)
Members of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach
18/27
Members of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
Louise Godici, Nancy Schweizer, Margaret Nelson, Cathy MacRae, Mary Jo Landen, Pam Shetler, Barb Kearins
19/27
Louise Godici, Nancy Schweizer, Margaret Nelson, Cathy MacRae, Mary Jo Landen, Pam Shetler, Barb Kearins  (Jon Clark)
A member of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach
20/27
A member of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
Members of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach
21/27
Members of the San Dieguito Boogie Babes plunged into the ocean on New Years Day 2022 at Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach  (Jon Clark)
Tessa Stanier, Nancy Schwizer, Peggy Bishop, Fran Dyer
22/27
Tessa Stanier, Nancy Schwizer, Peggy Bishop, Fran Dyer  (Jon Clark)
Lisa Kakone, Claudine Thies, Shari Ressel
23/27
Lisa Kakone, Claudine Thies, Shari Ressel  (Jon Clark)
Tessa Stanier, Nancy Schwizer, Peggy Bishop, Fran Dyer
24/27
Tessa Stanier, Nancy Schwizer, Peggy Bishop, Fran Dyer  (Jon Clark)
Erin Weidner, Kathy Ferguson
25/27
Erin Weidner, Kathy Ferguson  (Jon Clark)
Robin Davis, Lora Wheat, Barb Kearins
26/27
Robin Davis, Lora Wheat, Barb Kearins  (Jon Clark)
Shari Ressell and Lisa Kakone
27/27
Shari Ressell and Lisa Kakone  (Jon Clark)
Members of a local a boogie boarding group gathered together at Fletcher Cove Jan. 1 to welcome the new year with a plunge into the Pacific Ocean.

Two longtime Solana Beach residents started a boogie boarding group years ago that initially consisted of only about six members. The group has since grown to more than 100 women who are on an email list that receives details each week about meeting times.

“I do it because jumping waves in the ocean is the best stress buster, because the salty, cold water is invigorating and because it is so much more fun with others,” said Solana Beach resident Fran Dyer, one of the group’s founders, in a recent story published in this newspaper.

Dyer and Solana Beach resident Christa Stahl, a co-founder of the group, were members of the Newcomers Club of San Dieguito when they decided to leave the Monday meetings and go boogie boarding at Fletcher Cove.

She said the age range of the women in the group is about 55 to 96, including many retirees, and added that she is “shocked” it has gained so many members over the years. Some husbands have been joining too.

For more information about the group, email Dyer at slcfran@aol.com with the subject “BOOGIE BOARDING!”

Photos by Jon Clark

