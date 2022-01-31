Photo gallery: Scenes from all four days of the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla
1/18
As the sun begins to set, golfers pass the 17th hole during the fourth round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla on Jan. 29. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
2/18
Luke List holds the championship trophy after winning the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament on Jan. 29 in La Jolla. (Denis Poroy / Associated Press)
3/18
Luke List holds up the ball after hitting a birdie putt on the 18th hole of the Farmers Insurance Open during the final round Jan. 29. (Denis Poroy / Associated Press)
4/18
Will Zalatoris reacts to missing a putt during his playoff with Luke List in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Jan. 29. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
5/18
Jon Rahm hits out of the sand on the first hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 29. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
6/18
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: Sungjae Im hits out of the sand on the 1st hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2022 in San Diego, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune) (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
7/18
Justin Thomas walks past the pond at the South Course’s 18th green during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 28. (Hayne Palmour IV)
8/18
Jason Day hits out of a bunker at the 18th green during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Jan. 28. (Hayne Palmour IV)
9/18
Will Zalatoris gets a ball from his caddie as he prepares to putt on the South Course’s 13th green during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 28. (Hayne Palmour IV)
10/18
Peter Malnati picks up his ball out of the cup on the first hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 28. (Hayne Palmour IV)
11/18
Taylor Pendrith hits a drive from the first tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 27. (Hayne Palmour IV)
12/18
A group of airplanes leaves a smoke trail during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla on Jan. 27. (Hayne Palmour IV)
13/18
Adam Schenk (left) bumps fists with Danny Lee after finishing the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Torrey Pines’ North Course on Jan. 27. (Hayne Palmour IV)
14/18
Pat Perez tees off on the South Course to get the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open underway Jan. 26 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla. (Kirk Kenney / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
15/18
Billy Horschel takes a shot on the 18th hole of Torrey Pines’ North Course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 26. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
16/18
Phil Mickelson sinks a putt on the fourth hole of Torrey Pines’ South Course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 26. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
17/18
Patrick Reed hits from the sand on the first hole of Torrey Pines’ South Course during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 26. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
18/18
Richy Werenski waits to tee off on the 16th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
Fans returned to the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 26-29 after a one-year, pandemic-induced absence, and they were treated to a dramatic finish as Luke List edged Will Zalatoris in a final-round playoff at La Jolla’s Torrey Pines Golf Course. It was the first PGA Tour victory for List, 37.
See the photos for scenes of all four days of the tournament.
