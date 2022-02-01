Consecration Celebration Weekend held for new St. John Garabed Armenian Church
The Consecration Celebration Weekend of the new St. John Garabed Armenian Church in Carmel Valley was held Jan. 28-30. Several ceremonies and events were held throughout the weekend, with some ceremonies held at the church site on 13925 El Camino Real, Carmel Valley, 92130.
Ceremonies were presided by His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and the Very Rev. Fr. Pakrad Dz V Berjekian, Parish Priest.
The new campus on El Camino Real features a sanctuary that reaches 93 feet in height, a social hall, a youth center, education and cultural building, an Armenian Heritage Park, and picnic and meditation spaces.
For more information, visit stjohngarabed.org. Photos above are from the “Consecration and Church Naming Ceremony” held Jan. 29 at the church.
Photos by Jon Clark
