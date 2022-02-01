Share
Photo Galleries

Consecration Celebration Weekend held for new St. John Garabed Armenian Church

The church godparents line up for the processional at the consecration and church naming ceremony for the new Armenian Church in San Diego
1/35
The church godparents line up for the processional at the consecration and church naming ceremony for the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
The consecration and church naming ceremony at the new St. John Garabed Armenian Church in San Diego
2/35
The consecration and church naming ceremony at the new St. John Garabed Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
The processional begins for the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego
3/35
The processional begins for the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
Church leaders gather outside before the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego
4/35
Church leaders gather outside before the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
The consecration and church naming ceremony at the new St. John Garabed Armenian Church in the Carmel Valley area of San Diego
5/35
The consecration and church naming ceremony at the new St. John Garabed Armenian Church in the Carmel Valley area of San Diego  (Jon Clark)
Church leaders gather outside before the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new St. John Garabed Armenian Church in Carmel Valley.
6/35
Church leaders gather outside before the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new St. John Garabed Armenian Church in Carmel Valley.  (Jon Clark)
The processional for the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego
7/35
The processional for the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
The processional begins for the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego
8/35
The processional begins for the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
The processional begins for the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new St. John Garabed Armenian Church in the Carmel Valley area of San Diego
9/35
The processional begins for the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new St. John Garabed Armenian Church in the Carmel Valley area of San Diego  (Jon Clark)
The consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego
10/35
The consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
The church godparents line up for the processional at the consecration and church naming ceremony for the new Armenian Church in San Diego
11/35
The church godparents line up for the processional at the consecration and church naming ceremony for the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
The consecration and church naming ceremony for the new Armenian Church in San Diego
12/35
The consecration and church naming ceremony for the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
Archbishop Hovnan Derderian (Primate, Western Diocese of Armenian Church)
13/35
Archbishop Hovnan Derderian (Primate, Western Diocese of Armenian Church)  (Jon Clark)
Bishop Bagrat Galastanyan (Primate of the Diocese of Tavush, Armenia) anoints one of the crosses around the sides of the sanctuary
14/35
Bishop Bagrat Galastanyan (Primate of the Diocese of Tavush, Armenia) anoints one of the crosses around the sides of the sanctuary  (Jon Clark)
The consecration and church naming ceremony for the new Armenian Church in San Diego
15/35
The consecration and church naming ceremony for the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
The consecration and church naming ceremony for the new Armenian Church in San Diego
16/35
The consecration and church naming ceremony for the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
The processional begins for the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego
17/35
The processional begins for the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
The consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego
18/35
The consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
Choir members sing at the consecration and church naming ceremony for the new Armenian Church in San Diego
19/35
Choir members sing at the consecration and church naming ceremony for the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
The consecration and church naming ceremony for the new Armenian Church in San Diego
20/35
The consecration and church naming ceremony for the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
The consecration and church naming ceremony for the new Armenian Church in San Diego
21/35
The consecration and church naming ceremony for the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
The consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego
22/35
The consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
Father Moushegh Tashjian (Founding Pastor St. Mary Armenian Church, Costa Mesa), Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan (Former Primate of Artsakh, Armenia), Archbishop Hovnan Derderian (Primate, Western Diocese of Armenian Church), Bishop Bagrat Galastanyan (Primate of the Diocese of Tavush, Armenia), and Father Pakrad Berejekian (Parish Priest, far right in white robe) prepare to preside over the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego.
23/35
Father Moushegh Tashjian (Founding Pastor St. Mary Armenian Church, Costa Mesa), Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan (Former Primate of Artsakh, Armenia), Archbishop Hovnan Derderian (Primate, Western Diocese of Armenian Church), Bishop Bagrat Galastanyan (Primate of the Diocese of Tavush, Armenia), and Father Pakrad Berejekian (Parish Priest, far right in white robe) prepare to preside over the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego.  (Jon Clark)
Father Pakrad Berejekian (Parish Priest, center left in white robe), Bishop Bagrat Galastanyan (Primate of the Diocese of Tavush, Armenia), Archbishop Hovnan Derderian (Primate, Western Diocese of Armenian Church), Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan (Former Primate of Artsakh, Armenia), and Father Moushegh Tashjian (Founding Pastor St. Mary Armenian Church, Costa Mesa) preside over the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego
24/35
Father Pakrad Berejekian (Parish Priest, center left in white robe), Bishop Bagrat Galastanyan (Primate of the Diocese of Tavush, Armenia), Archbishop Hovnan Derderian (Primate, Western Diocese of Armenian Church), Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan (Former Primate of Artsakh, Armenia), and Father Moushegh Tashjian (Founding Pastor St. Mary Armenian Church, Costa Mesa) preside over the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan (Former Primate of Artsakh, Armenia), Archbishop Hovnan Derderian (Primate, Western Diocese of Armenian Church), Bishop Bagrat Galastanyan (Primate of the Diocese of Tavush, Armenia), and Father Pakrad Berejekian (Parish Priest, far right in white robe) prepare to preside over the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego.
25/35
Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan (Former Primate of Artsakh, Armenia), Archbishop Hovnan Derderian (Primate, Western Diocese of Armenian Church), Bishop Bagrat Galastanyan (Primate of the Diocese of Tavush, Armenia), and Father Pakrad Berejekian (Parish Priest, far right in white robe) prepare to preside over the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego.  (Jon Clark)
Father Pakrad Berejekian (Parish Priest, center left in white robe), Bishop Bagrat Galastanyan (Primate of the Diocese of Tavush, Armenia), Archbishop Hovnan Derderian (Primate, Western Diocese of Armenian Church), Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan (Former Primate of Artsakh, Armenia), and Father Moushegh Tashjian (Founding Pastor St. Mary Armenian Church, Costa Mesa) preside over the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego
26/35
Father Pakrad Berejekian (Parish Priest, center left in white robe), Bishop Bagrat Galastanyan (Primate of the Diocese of Tavush, Armenia), Archbishop Hovnan Derderian (Primate, Western Diocese of Armenian Church), Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan (Former Primate of Artsakh, Armenia), and Father Moushegh Tashjian (Founding Pastor St. Mary Armenian Church, Costa Mesa) preside over the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
The new St. John Garabed Armenian Church in the Carmel Valley area of San Diego is fashioned after an existing church in Armenia
27/35
The new St. John Garabed Armenian Church in the Carmel Valley area of San Diego is fashioned after an existing church in Armenia  (Jon Clark)
Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan (Former Primate of Artsakh, Armenia) anoints one of the crosses around the sides of the sanctuary
28/35
Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan (Former Primate of Artsakh, Armenia) anoints one of the crosses around the sides of the sanctuary  (Jon Clark)
Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan (Former Primate of Artsakh, Armenia) anoints one of the crosses around the sides of the sanctuary
29/35
Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan (Former Primate of Artsakh, Armenia) anoints one of the crosses around the sides of the sanctuary  (Jon Clark)
Crosses around the sides of the sanctuary are named for apostles and saints
30/35
Crosses around the sides of the sanctuary are named for apostles and saints  (Jon Clark)
Overflow seating was set up outside for the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego
31/35
Overflow seating was set up outside for the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
The consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego
32/35
The consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan (Former Primate of Artsakh, Armenia), Archbishop Hovnan Derderian (Primate, Western Diocese of Armenian Church), and Bishop Bagrat Galastanyan (Primate of the Diocese of Tavush, Armenia) prepare to preside over the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego
33/35
Archbishop Barkev Martirosyan (Former Primate of Artsakh, Armenia), Archbishop Hovnan Derderian (Primate, Western Diocese of Armenian Church), and Bishop Bagrat Galastanyan (Primate of the Diocese of Tavush, Armenia) prepare to preside over the consecration and church naming ceremony at the new Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
The consecration and church naming ceremony for the new St. John Garabed Armenian Church in San Diego
34/35
The consecration and church naming ceremony for the new St. John Garabed Armenian Church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
Stained glass windows inside the new Armenian church in San Diego
35/35
Stained glass windows inside the new Armenian church in San Diego  (Jon Clark)
Share

The Consecration Celebration Weekend of the new St. John Garabed Armenian Church in Carmel Valley was held Jan. 28-30. Several ceremonies and events were held throughout the weekend, with some ceremonies held at the church site on 13925 El Camino Real, Carmel Valley, 92130.

Ceremonies were presided by His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, and the Very Rev. Fr. Pakrad Dz V Berjekian, Parish Priest.

The new campus on El Camino Real features a sanctuary that reaches 93 feet in height, a social hall, a youth center, education and cultural building, an Armenian Heritage Park, and picnic and meditation spaces.

For more information, visit stjohngarabed.org. Photos above are from the “Consecration and Church Naming Ceremony” held Jan. 29 at the church.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement