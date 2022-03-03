Curebound and San Diego Padres come together for Padres Pedal the Cause on April 9

Curebound, a San Diego-based 501(c)(3) philanthropic organization that raises and invests strategic funding in translational cancer research projects, will host its signature event, Padres Pedal the Cause, on Saturday, April 9. The community is invited to come together in the fight against cancer for one of Southern California’s largest stand-alone cancer fundraising events.

The fundraising team “Bill’s Angels” is led by Padres Pedal the Cause Founders Bill and Amy Koman. The Komans held an event Feb. 26 in Rancho Santa Fe to bring together the team for education, fun, and the official kick-off of the April 9 event. (Photos from the Feb. 26 event are on this page.)

Operated in partnership with the San Diego Padres, “Padres Pedal” has raised more than $15 million to date to fund 78 innovative research grants in all types of cancer. The event brings together upbeat cycling and running/walking courses with many ways to get involved and participate.

See more on the April 9 Padres Pedal event below:

• Participants can select from one of four cycling courses (25, 55, 88, or 100 miles), all of which will take riders over the beautiful Coronado Bridge

• Participants will also have the option to run or walk a scenic 5K course in downtown San Diego that finishes on the field at Petco Park

• There is an option to join a rooftop spin class atop the historic Western Metal Supply Co. building overlooking Petco Park and downtown San Diego. The spin classes will feature fun, inspirational rides from some of San Diego’s most popular instructors plus high-energy music from a live DJ

Attendees will be inspired by the energy and passion of the Padres Pedal community which is made up of thousands of survivors, families and friends, doctors, scientists, children and volunteers – all of whom are determined to see cures in their lifetime. All funds raised from this event go towards collaborative cancer research at six different local institutions: UC San Diego, Salk Institute, Sanford Burnham Prebys, Rady Children’s Hospital, La Jolla Institute for Immunology, and Scripps Research.

“Curebound is founded on a deeply held belief that cancer is curable and that the city of San Diego, with its ecosystem of outstanding research institutions, clinical care centers and biotech industry, has a unique opportunity to become a global center of discovery and cures,” says Curebound CEO Anne Marbarger. “We are excited to bring our community of cancer fighters back together on April 9 to celebrate advancements in cancer research and help raise much-needed funding to accelerate this work faster and further.”

Registration is now open for all forms of participation. Sponsorship opportunities and corporate challenges are also available. To register for Padres Pedal the Cause, visit www.curebound.org/padrespedal. For more information about sponsorships and the corporate challenge, please email shannon@curebound.org. Visit www.curebound.org for more information on Curebound.