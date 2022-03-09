Solana Beach Little League 2022 Opening Day
Jake Price, Garrett Hurley, and Bennett Hurley (T-ball first pitch) (Jon Clark)
Division A Silver Athletics (Jon Clark)
T-ball Athletics (Jon Clark)
Jake Price was on hand to catch the first pitch (Jon Clark)
Division AA Pirates (Jon Clark)
Division A Gold Diamonbacks (Jon Clark)
Division A Gold Diamonbacks (Jon Clark)
T-ball Padres (Jon Clark)
Division A Gold Royals (Jon Clark)
Will Simpson throws the AAA division first pitch (Jon Clark)
T-ball Guardians (Jon Clark)
2021 All Star Team (District 31 Champions and Junior League Section 6 Champions) with coach Jai Shah (Jon Clark)
T-ball Phillies (Jon Clark)
T-ball Padres (Jon Clark)
T-ball Guardians (Jon Clark)
T-ball Mets (Jon Clark)
Division A Silver Rays (Jon Clark)
Division AAA Royals (Jon Clark)
Majors division Phillies (Jon Clark)
SBLL Juniors Division Gray Team (Jon Clark)
SBLL Juniors Division Black Team (Jon Clark)
Division A Silver Pirates (Jon Clark)
Division AAA Pirates (Jon Clark)
Division A Silver Twins (Jon Clark)
SBLL Juniors Division Gray Team (Jon Clark)
Division A Gold Reds (Jon Clark)
Division A Gold Nationals (Jon Clark)
SB School District board member Debra Schade and superintendent Jodee Brentlinger (Jon Clark)
SBLL President Dan Krems thanks all the parent volunteers, the Solana Beach School District, and the City of Solana Beach (Jon Clark)
The National Anthem at the SBLL Opening Day (Jon Clark)
Bennett Hurley throws the T-Ball division first pitch as his dad Garrett looks on (Jon Clark)
SB School District superintendent Jodee Brentlinger, Will Simpson (AAA division first pitch), and school board member Debra Schade (Jon Clark)
Solana Beach firefighters on hand for Little League Opening Day: Zach Toth, Chris Schmidt, John Siberell, David Mitchell (Jon Clark)
SBLL President Dan Krems welcomes players and families to the 2022 Little League season in Solana Beach (Jon Clark)
The National Anthem at the SBLL Opening Day (Jon Clark)
Will Simpson throws the AAA division first pitch (Jon Clark)
Solana Beach Little League Opening Day 2021 (Jon Clark)
Division AA Pirates (Jon Clark)
Division AAA Angels (Jon Clark)
SBLL board members Joe Austin (master of ceremonies) and Jai Shah (coach of 2021 All Star Team) (Jon Clark)
Division AAA Athletics (Jon Clark)
Division A Gold Orioles (Jon Clark)
2021 All Star Team (District 31 Champions and Junior League Section 6 Champions) with coach Jai Shah (Jon Clark)
Solana Beach Little League kicked off its 2022 season with an Opening Day ceremony March 5 at Skyline Elementary School in Solana Beach. The event featured a variety of festivities and recognized the leagues many volunteers. For more information on the league, visit www.solanabeachlittleleague.com.
Photos by Jon Clark
