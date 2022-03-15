Del Mar Tot Lot fundraiser

A family day of fun, crafts and entertainment by Hullabaloo was held at the Del Mar Tot Lot/Powerhouse Park March 12. Funds raised at the event will go to rebuilding the 20-year-old Tot Lot from the ground up. Friends of the Powerhouse has pledged to raise $100,000 for new playground equipment in conjunction with the City of Del Mar receiving a grant for the underground infrastructure and the code compliance component.

The goal is to create a Tot Lot that will provide fun and excitement for the community’s youngest citizens and neighbors for many years to come. Donations can be made at the Friends of the Powerhouse website at friendsofthepowerhouse.org/contribute/

By Jon Clark