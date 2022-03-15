Share
Del Mar Tot Lot fundraiser

Terri Pavelko, Michele Silver, Starla Weiss, Jerry Silver
Terri Pavelko, Michele Silver, Starla Weiss, Jerry Silver  (Jon Clark)
Emily, Lyndsey, and Lauren Langelin
Emily, Lyndsey, and Lauren Langelin  (Jon Clark)
Jordan and Torren Fischer
Jordan and Torren Fischer  (Jon Clark)
Jordan and Torren Fischer
Jordan and Torren Fischer  (Jon Clark)
Steve Denyes of Hullabaloo sings songs for kids
Steve Denyes of Hullabaloo sings songs for kids  (Jon Clark)
Julie Zozaya and Stella
Julie Zozaya and Stella  (Jon Clark)
Julie Zozaya and Stella
Julie Zozaya and Stella  (Jon Clark)
An illustration of the proposed updates to the Tot Lot
An illustration of the proposed updates to the Tot Lot  (Jon Clark)
The Coles family paint a tile together
The Coles family paint a tile together  (Jon Clark)
Dwyn and Cathie
Dwyn and Cathie  (Jon Clark)
Lauren McCarthy and Mickey Minor
Lauren McCarthy and Mickey Minor  (Jon Clark)
Julia and Lily Cunningham dance to the music of Hullabaloo
Julia and Lily Cunningham dance to the music of Hullabaloo  (Jon Clark)
The Hagert family
The Hagert family  (Jon Clark)
Matt Weiss, Starla Weiss, Judith Hagert
Matt Weiss, Starla Weiss, Judith Hagert  (Jon Clark)
A beautiful clear day overlooking Del Mar Beach
A beautiful clear day overlooking Del Mar Beach  (Jon Clark)
Katannya and Aiden Kapeli dance to the music of Hullabaloo
Katannya and Aiden Kapeli dance to the music of Hullabaloo  (Jon Clark)
Susan Harrington, Karen Powell
Susan Harrington, Karen Powell  (Jon Clark)
Lauren and Lyndsey Langelin
Lauren and Lyndsey Langelin  (Jon Clark)
Emily, Lyndsey, and Lauren Langelin
Emily, Lyndsey, and Lauren Langelin  (Jon Clark)
Lynn Gaylord and Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden with Barley
Lynn Gaylord and Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden with Barley  (Jon Clark)
Madeline and Kelley Hall
Madeline and Kelley Hall  (Jon Clark)
Justin and Gavin Hagert
Justin and Gavin Hagert  (Jon Clark)
Lynn Gaylord and Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden with Barley
Lynn Gaylord and Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden with Barley  (Jon Clark)
Quinn and Cammy Baer
Quinn and Cammy Baer  (Jon Clark)
A family day of fun, crafts, and entertainment at the Del Mar Tot Lot
A family day of fun, crafts, and entertainment at the Del Mar Tot Lot  (Jon Clark)
Jennifer and Kate Maggenti enjoy the craft table
Jennifer and Kate Maggenti enjoy the craft table  (Jon Clark)
Gala Yayla, Terri Pavelko
Gala Yayla, Terri Pavelko  (Jon Clark)
Gala Yayla, Terri Pavelko
Gala Yayla, Terri Pavelko  (Jon Clark)
Cade and James Thorp
Cade and James Thorp  (Jon Clark)
Matt Weiss, Starla Weiss, Judith Hagert
Matt Weiss, Starla Weiss, Judith Hagert  (Jon Clark)
Susan Harrington, Karen Powell
Susan Harrington, Karen Powell  (Jon Clark)
A family day of fun, crafts and entertainment by Hullabaloo was held at the Del Mar Tot Lot/Powerhouse Park March 12. Funds raised at the event will go to rebuilding the 20-year-old Tot Lot from the ground up. Friends of the Powerhouse has pledged to raise $100,000 for new playground equipment in conjunction with the City of Del Mar receiving a grant for the underground infrastructure and the code compliance component.

The goal is to create a Tot Lot that will provide fun and excitement for the community’s youngest citizens and neighbors for many years to come. Donations can be made at the Friends of the Powerhouse website at friendsofthepowerhouse.org/contribute/

By Jon Clark

