Luxury Fine Homes Specialists Eric Iantorno and Pilar Meza hold grand opening celebration at new Del Mar Plaza office

Luxury Fine Homes Specialists Eric Iantorno and Pilar Meza, with Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty, celebrated the grand opening of their brand new office space at the Del Mar Plaza on the evening of March 24. The event was catered by the delicious Pacifica Del Mar and had the award–winning pianist Randy Beecher enchant the crowd throughout the night. Clients, friends, and family enjoyed the music and food while watching the sunset over the ocean. Iantorno stated “Being local to Del Mar, we have been coming to this Plaza since it first opened and with such a large part of our business being centered around Del Mar, we are absolutely thrilled to have our office here!”

Visit ericiantorno.com for more information. Photos by Jon Clark

