TPHS Arts Festival 2022

Kaitlyn McVeigh shares several of her AP 2D Design projects
Mythical creatures created by students in the Ceramics class
Joey Diliberte with his work "Life Untitled"
Xander Newell playing drums with the TPHS Jazz Band
Xander Newell playing drums with the TPHS Jazz Band

Ashley Yee shares one of her art projects
The TPHS Jazz Band performs at the Visual and Performing Arts Festival 2022
Camryn Jacobs with several of her art projects
Talena Ladendorf with her ceramics project "Mythical Creature Head"
Student projects from the Drawing and Design or Painting classes
Realistic food projects created by students in the Ceramics class
The TPHS Jazz Band performs at the Visual and Performing Arts Festival 2022
TPHS dance students backstage before they perform in the Visual and Performing Arts Festival
Madalyn Ladendorf shared several of her AP 2D Design projects
"Melting Time" clay and glaze project by Gabby Choy
Joey Diliberte with his work "Life Untitled"
"Inner Animal Pangolin" ceramics project by Talena Ladendorf
Student projects from the Photography and Digital Arts classes
Student projects from the Wood Tech I class
TPHS dance students backstage before they perform in the Visual and Performing Arts Festival
Student projects from the Drawing and Design class
Julie Pallia, Sarah Kaye (Dance Director and Arts Festival Coordinator), Stephanie McGuire
Edison Choy (piano) with TP Jazz Band
Edison Choy (piano) with TP Jazz Band

Alex Bejar shares two projects from his Painting class.
Lisette Kaya with several projects from her AP Drawing class
Projects created by National Art Honor Society Members
The TPHS Jazz Band performs at the Visual and Performing Arts Festival 2022
Kaitlyn McVeigh shares several of her AP 2D Design projects
The TPHS Jazz Band performs at the Visual and Performing Arts Festival 2022
Student projects from the Painting class
Julie Pallia, Sarah Kaye (Dance Director and Arts Festival Coordinator), Stephanie McGuire
Julia Liu with her painting "Motherhood"
Talena Ladendorf with her ceramics project "Mythical Creature Head"
Zephyr Fletcher (TPHS Foundation Exec Dir), Brenda Robinette (Intervention Coordinator), Jessica Huntsberger (French teacher)
The TPHS Jazz Band performs at the Visual and Performing Arts Festival 2022
The TPHS Jazz Band performs at the Visual and Performing Arts Festival 2022
Student projects from the Drawing and Design or Painting classes
The TPHS Jazz Band performs at the Visual and Performing Arts Festival 2022
CAD and Fab class projects
TPHS Arts Festival 2022, a first-of-its-kind mash-up from the Visual and Performing Arts Department, took place March 24-25 at the Torrey Pines High School Proscenium Theatre.

A 75-minute variety show featured selections from the jazz band, choir, a string ensemble, a solo vocalist and a solo harpist. Six dances were also on the program. Before and after the show, the lobby was open for viewings of paintings, sculpture, ceramics, photography, woodwork, robotics and digital arts.

Photos by Jon Clark

