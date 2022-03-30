TPHS Arts Festival 2022, a first-of-its-kind mash-up from the Visual and Performing Arts Department, took place March 24-25 at the Torrey Pines High School Proscenium Theatre.

A 75-minute variety show featured selections from the jazz band, choir, a string ensemble, a solo vocalist and a solo harpist. Six dances were also on the program. Before and after the show, the lobby was open for viewings of paintings, sculpture, ceramics, photography, woodwork, robotics and digital arts.

Photos by Jon Clark