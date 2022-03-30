TPHS Arts Festival 2022
Kaitlyn McVeigh shares several of her AP 2D Design projects (Jon Clark)
Mythical creatures created by students in the Ceramics class (Jon Clark)
Joey Diliberte with his work “Life Untitled” (Jon Clark)
Xander Newell playing drums with the TPHS Jazz Band
Ashley Yee shares one of her art projects (Jon Clark)
The TPHS Jazz Band performs at the Visual and Performing Arts Festival 2022 (Jon Clark)
Camryn Jacobs with several of her art projects (Jon Clark)
Talena Ladendorf with her ceramics project “Mythical Creature Head” (Jon Clark)
Student projects from the Drawing and Design or Painting classes (Jon Clark)
Realistic food projects created by students in the Ceramics class (Jon Clark)
The TPHS Jazz Band performs at the Visual and Performing Arts Festival 2022 (Jon Clark)
TPHS dance students backstage before they perform in the Visual and Performing Arts Festival (Jon Clark)
Madalyn Ladendorf shared several of her AP 2D Design projects (Jon Clark)
“Melting Time” clay and glaze project by Gabby Choy (Jon Clark)
Joey Diliberte with his work “Life Untitled” (Jon Clark)
“Inner Animal Pangolin” ceramics project by Talena Ladendorf (Jon Clark)
Student projects from the Photography and Digital Arts classes (Jon Clark)
Student projects from the Wood Tech I class (Jon Clark)
TPHS dance students backstage before they perform in the Visual and Performing Arts Festival (Jon Clark)
Student projects from the Drawing and Design class (Jon Clark)
Julie Pallia, Sarah Kaye (Dance Director and Arts Festival Coordinator), Stephanie McGuire (Jon Clark)
Edison Choy (piano) with TP Jazz Band
Alex Bejar shares two projects from his Painting class. (Jon Clark)
Lisette Kaya with several projects from her AP Drawing class (Jon Clark)
Projects created by National Art Honor Society Members (Jon Clark)
The TPHS Jazz Band performs at the Visual and Performing Arts Festival 2022 (Jon Clark)
Kaitlyn McVeigh shares several of her AP 2D Design projects (Jon Clark)
The TPHS Jazz Band performs at the Visual and Performing Arts Festival 2022 (Jon Clark)
Student projects from the Painting class (Jon Clark)
Julie Pallia, Sarah Kaye (Dance Director and Arts Festival Coordinator), Stephanie McGuire (Jon Clark)
Julia Liu with her painting “Motherhood” (Jon Clark)
Talena Ladendorf with her ceramics project “Mythical Creature Head” (Jon Clark)
cm-tphsartfest-2203-037.jpg (Jon Clark)
Zephyr Fletcher (TPHS Foundation Exec Dir), Brenda Robinette (Intervention Coordinator), Jessica Huntsberger (French teacher) (Jon Clark)
The TPHS Jazz Band performs at the Visual and Performing Arts Festival 2022 (Jon Clark)
The TPHS Jazz Band performs at the Visual and Performing Arts Festival 2022 (Jon Clark)
Student projects from the Drawing and Design or Painting classes (Jon Clark)
The TPHS Jazz Band performs at the Visual and Performing Arts Festival 2022 (Jon Clark)
CAD and Fab class projects (Jon Clark)
TPHS Arts Festival 2022, a first-of-its-kind mash-up from the Visual and Performing Arts Department, took place March 24-25 at the Torrey Pines High School Proscenium Theatre.
A 75-minute variety show featured selections from the jazz band, choir, a string ensemble, a solo vocalist and a solo harpist. Six dances were also on the program. Before and after the show, the lobby was open for viewings of paintings, sculpture, ceramics, photography, woodwork, robotics and digital arts.
Photos by Jon Clark
