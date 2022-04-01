Local Rotary Clubs gather to pick oranges to help feed people in need

The Encinitas Rotary, Encinitas Coastal Rotary, and Del Mar Eco Rotary Clubs came together March 26 to pick oranges for the Encinitas Community Resource Center. The event took place at the historic Samuel Bingham House in Rancho Santa Fe, a Mission/Spanish Revival house designed by local architect legend Lilian Rice. The estate provides oranges free of charge to help nonprofit organizations feed the hungry with nutritious fruit.

Photos by Jon Clark