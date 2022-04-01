Local Rotary Clubs gather to pick oranges to help feed people in need
1/14
Rotary Club members from Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach gathered to pick oranges at the Lillian Rice Estate and donated them to the Encinitas Community Resource Center (Jon Clark)
2/14
High school students participating in the Interact Club sponsored by the Rotary: Guitar Chanabua, Abbey Colvin, Zoe Torn, Cindy Reyes, Sophia Largent (Jon Clark)
3/14
Chris Davis and Marti Rosenberg from the Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club (Jon Clark)
4/14
Rotary Club members from Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach picked oranges at the Lillian Rice Estate to benefit the Encinitas Community Resource Center (Jon Clark)
5/14
Encinitas Rotary Club members Verne Scholl and Kent Pollack (Interact chairman) (Jon Clark)
6/14
Mike Walsh (Encinitas Rotary), John O’Halloran (Solana Beach Eco Rotary), Bob Blumberg (Encinitas Rotary) (Jon Clark)
7/14
Mike Walsh (Encinitas Rotary), John O’Halloran (Solana Beach Eco Rotary), Bob Blumberg (Encinitas Rotary) (Jon Clark)
8/14
Rotary Club members from Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach gathered to pick oranges at the Lillian Rice Estate and donated them to the Encinitas Community Resource Center (Jon Clark)
9/14
Rotary Club members from Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach picked oranges at the Lillian Rice Estate to benefit the Encinitas Community Resource Center (Jon Clark)
10/14
Chris Davis and Marti Rosenberg from the Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club (Jon Clark)
11/14
Rotary Club members from Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach picked oranges at the Lillian Rice Estate to benefit the Encinitas Community Resource Center (Jon Clark)
12/14
Mike Walsh (Encinitas Rotary), John O’Halloran (Solana Beach Eco Rotary), Bob Blumberg (Encinitas Rotary) (Jon Clark)
13/14
Verne Scholl and Daphne Fletcher from the Encinitas Rotary Club (Jon Clark)
14/14
Rotary Club members from Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach picked oranges at the Lillian Rice Estate to benefit the Encinitas Community Resource Center (Jon Clark)
The Encinitas Rotary, Encinitas Coastal Rotary, and Del Mar Eco Rotary Clubs came together March 26 to pick oranges for the Encinitas Community Resource Center. The event took place at the historic Samuel Bingham House in Rancho Santa Fe, a Mission/Spanish Revival house designed by local architect legend Lilian Rice. The estate provides oranges free of charge to help nonprofit organizations feed the hungry with nutritious fruit.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.