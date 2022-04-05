Share
Casa de Amistad celebrates 20th anniversary with ‘Sowing Seeds of Success’ event

Drew and Mayra Lewis, Kendra and Alfredo Sanchez, Maria and Jason Reyes
Casa de Amistad students Ali, Sara, Evelyn, Carlos, Jose Edward, Christopher
Board member/tutor Jan Wier, Elizabeth De la Cruz
Casa de Amistad Executive Director Nicole Mione-Green, Ali, Sara, Sinem and Orhan Uz
Vicki and Marty King
Wendy and Steve Tait, Pat Kelting, Leslie Blackburn
Student Coordinator Linda Carter, Junior and Senior College Counselors Dan and Gayle Grider, Tanya and student tutor Jacob Spoelstra
Liam McEneaney, Sofia Felwarski
Jorge Sanchez, Anna, Briallen, Vanessa Sanchez
Peter Green with Sofia and Jackson, Rev. Jamie Nelson (Solana Beach Presbyterian Church)
Marcella Ramirez, Brenda Thompson, Jose Ramirez, Virgil Thompson
Jim Blackburn, Shirley and Barry Billingsley
Ken and Lanny Deremer, Yuliya Novak, Dan Rivetti
Cyndy McBride, Sue Walker, Yoojin Hong, Becky Riley
Casa de Amistad in Solana Beach celebrated 20 years as a nonprofit with its “Sowing Seeds of Success” event held at the Carmel Mountain Ranch Estate on April 2.

The event included a welcome reception, dinner and music from the Peter Pupping Duo. All funds raised will help support Casa de Amistad’s mission of removing barriers to academic success for underserved K-12 students in coastal North County.

Casa de Amistad’s programs include tutoring and mentoring for students from K to 12, preschool enrichment, college counseling, and math and science programs. Visit casadeamistad.org for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

