Casa de Amistad celebrates 20th anniversary with ‘Sowing Seeds of Success’ event

Casa de Amistad in Solana Beach celebrated 20 years as a nonprofit with its “Sowing Seeds of Success” event held at the Carmel Mountain Ranch Estate on April 2.

The event included a welcome reception, dinner and music from the Peter Pupping Duo. All funds raised will help support Casa de Amistad’s mission of removing barriers to academic success for underserved K-12 students in coastal North County.

Casa de Amistad’s programs include tutoring and mentoring for students from K to 12, preschool enrichment, college counseling, and math and science programs. Visit casadeamistad.org for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie