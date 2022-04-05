Casa de Amistad celebrates 20th anniversary with ‘Sowing Seeds of Success’ event
Casa de Amistad in Solana Beach celebrated 20 years as a nonprofit with its “Sowing Seeds of Success” event held at the Carmel Mountain Ranch Estate on April 2.
The event included a welcome reception, dinner and music from the Peter Pupping Duo. All funds raised will help support Casa de Amistad’s mission of removing barriers to academic success for underserved K-12 students in coastal North County.
Casa de Amistad’s programs include tutoring and mentoring for students from K to 12, preschool enrichment, college counseling, and math and science programs. Visit casadeamistad.org for more information.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
