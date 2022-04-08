NCL San Diego del Norte Chapter presents ‘Deja Vu’

On Sunday, March 20, the San Diego del Norte Chapter of National Charity League, Inc (NCL, Inc.) presented its annual fashion show featuring the Class of 2024 sophomore Ticktockers at the Hyatt Aventine in La Jolla. The French phrase déjà vu meaning “already seen” was the theme of this year’s show featuring decade-inspired modern clothing on 15 poised and confident teen models. This year’s event co-chairs Kim Baglio, Brandi Nishnick and Beth Taich were thrilled to see the girls back on the runway live compared to last year’s Covid-19-cautious video production.

Led by Ticktocker co-chairs Ellery Dinsmore and Macy Swortwood, the Class of 2024 dedicated many hours to several aspects of the show. Planning for the show commenced last year during quarantine over Zoom meetings. Thankfully, it slowly emerged into a full scale in-person production with the help of Julie Danielson, founder of SD Visual Productions, a longtime experienced chapter partner. In addition, Macy’s Fashion Valley Department Store provided a majority of the runway fashions as another veteran NCL partner and supporter. The purpose of the annual fashion show is to provide the 10th grade Ticktockers with training in areas of poise, stage-presence, self-esteem, personal style, confidence and peer relationships. Many senior Ticktockers have stated the fashion show experience helped them bond as a NCL class considering they attend various high schools, such as San Dieguito Academy, Torrey Pines, Cathedral Catholic, Santa Fe Christian School, The Grauer School and Canyon Crest Academy.

The annual NCL fashion show is one of the highlights of the six-year NCL program. The event is attended by the entire NCL chapter with Ticktockers ranging from 7th to12th grades supporting and encouraging the 10th grade girls in the show. In addition, male friends of the models volunteered as runway escorts and added some levity and diversity to the event. The show finale showcased long gowns the young ladies might wear to prom or a formal dance. The dresses and the beautiful models were simply stunning as they exuded the confidence and strength the experience had given them.

For more information on the National Charity League, Inc San Diego del Norte chapter, visit www.nationalcharityleague.org/chapter/sandiegodelnorte/ — Report by NCL Patroness Lory Fisher