14th Annual Operation Game On Golf Classic
Mark Rodriguez, Thelma Gerome, Randi Kolender, John Hickman, Sue Perez, Adrienne Cipparone, Elise Wolfson, Ted Rossin, Linda Weldy, Gary Cady, Betsy Gustafson, Cheryl Mitchell (Jon Clark)
Pamela Rogers (Jon Clark)
Tony Perez (Operation Game On Founder) and Gary Cady (retired CEO of Torrey Pines Bank) speak at the opening ceremonies (Jon Clark)
Jake Keeslar, Mike Joe (Jon Clark)
Patrick Sullivan, Mike Perez, Greg Davis, Mark Demascole (Jon Clark)
Color guard from the Naval Base Point Loma (Jon Clark)
Hugo Hernandez, Jeff Reed (Jon Clark)
Andrew Sutton, Bill Sutton, Brett Geernaert (Jon Clark)
Mike Perez, Valerie D’Aigle-Sahm (Jon Clark)
Jacob Williams, Lindsey Griner, Juan Lovato, Bobby Quezada, Ben Bramer (Jon Clark)
Lauren Nyberg, James Grundy (Jon Clark)
Diana Bond, Greg Davis (Jon Clark)
Matt Marthaler, Reuel Ferrin, Brian Neault (Jon Clark)
Russ Davis, Jamieson Slough (Jon Clark)
Makayla Phillips (former America’s Got Talent participant) sings the National Anthem from atop the Operation Game On bus (center) (Jon Clark)
Thelma Gerome, Adrienne Cisneros-Selekman, Jacob Williams, Jayme Denton, Betty Blair, Randi Kolender, Adrienne Cipparone, Abraham Perez (Jon Clark)
Arde Kirka, Glenn Dietz (Jon Clark)
Andy Singer, Tyler Galleher (Jon Clark)
Lindsey Griner on the putting green (Jon Clark)
Cpt. Cameron Baird (USMC) plays patriotic songs on the bagpipe at the opening ceremonies (Jon Clark)
Zac Moore, Fred Wilson, Jesse Tovar (Jon Clark)
Adrienne Cisneros-Selekman (center, representing County Supervisor Jim Desmond) presents a proclamation to Tony and Sue Perez (Jon Clark)
Anthony Murquia (Fairbanks Ranch Country Club Head Golf Pro), Mike Spacciapolli (Jon Clark)
Abraham Perez, Leo Uzcategui (Jon Clark)
Roy Zanni, from Buglers Across America, plays Taps at the Operation Game On opening ceremony (Jon Clark)
Veteran participants in the Operation Game On program stand together as founder Tony Perez speaks above (Jon Clark)
Andy Singer, Tyler Galleher (Jon Clark)
Bruce McCarty, Sue Perez, Mike Spacciapolli, Patrick Schulze (Jon Clark)
Patrick Sullivan, Mike Perez, Greg Davis, Mark Demascole (Jon Clark)
Tony Perez, Cpt. Cameron Baird (USMC) (Jon Clark)
Tony Perez, Cpt. Cameron Baird (USMC), Adrienne Cisneros-Selekman (Jon Clark)
Mike Manuche, Mitch Dukovich (Jon Clark)
Operation Game On founder Tony Perez looks on as Makayla Phillips (former America’s Got Talent participant) sings the National Anthem from atop the Operation Game On bus (Jon Clark)
Mark Demascole, Mike Perez, Greg Davis (Jon Clark)
Gregory Kaput, from Buglers Across America, plays Taps at the Operation Game On opening ceremony (Jon Clark)
The 14th Annual Operation Game On Golf Classic took place April 4 at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club.
In addition to the golf tournament, the event featured food stations throughout the course, music, beverages, an opening ceremony, a banquet, live auction, raffle, prizes and more.
Operation Game On’s mission is to “provide golf as a form of rehabilitation for our returning combat-injured troops suffering from physical and mental disabilities,” according to its website. For more information, visit operationgameon.org.
Photos by Jon Clark
