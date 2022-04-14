Fresh Start Surgical Gifts holds 30th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament

San Diego nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts held its 30th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by actor and longtime supporter Alfonso Ribeiro March 27 and 28 at Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe. The event included celebrity golf, games, delicious food and drinks, and a silent auction.

Fresh Start Surgical Gifts transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens with physical and cosmetic deformities by providing reconstructive surgery at absolutely no cost to patients or their families. World-renowned surgeons donate their time and expertise pro bono to offer them the medical care they need. Visit FreshStart.org for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark