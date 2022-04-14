Share
Photo gallery: Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary honors ‘Leading Ladies’ at Women of Dedication lunch

Women of Dedication honorees Connie Ojeda Hernandez, Irene Mylonas, Inez Thomas, Carol Sciotto and Christy Billings
Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary 2022 Women of Dedication honorees Connie Ojeda Hernandez, Irene Mylonas, Inez Thomas, Carol Sciotto and Christy Billings gather April 1.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Women of Dedication honorees Kimberley Layton, Holly Heaton, Barbara Crew, Jo Ann Kilty, Andrea da Rosa and Lena Evans
Women of Dedication honorees Kimberley Layton, Holly Heaton, Barbara Crew, Jo Ann Kilty, Andrea da Rosa and Lena Evans  (Vincent Andrunas)
Clarice Perkins, Danitza Villanueva, Roxi Link, Judy Burer and Dee Ammon
Women of Dedication luncheon co-chairwomen Clarice Perkins, Danitza Villanueva and Roxi Link attend the event with Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary President Judy Burer and Vice President Dee Ammon.  (Vincent Andrunas)
John and Lani Chamness, Sherry Ahern and Michele and Lee Lescano
Salvation Army officials John and Lani Chamness and Michele and Lee Lescano flank Women of Dedication honorary chair Sherry Ahern (center).  (Vincent Andrunas)
Fern Murphy, Bob Novak, Sally Oxley and Georgia Sadler
Fern Murphy, Bob Novak, Sally Oxley and Georgia Sadler  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lynne Guidoboni, Jane McKahan, Ludvina Nevarez and Phyllis Snyder
Lynne Guidoboni, Jane McKahan, Ludvina Nevarez and Phyllis Snyder  (Vincent Andrunas)
Julie Sarno, Eileen Konicki, Nancy Burney, Terry Lynn Holland and Jaki Sabourin
Julie Sarno, Eileen Konicki, Nancy Burney, Terry Lynn Holland and Jaki Sabourin  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jill Kilty-Newburn, Michael Newburn and Liz Helming
Jill Kilty-Newburn, Michael Newburn and Liz Helming  (Vincent Andrunas)
Paula Taylor, Bonnie Wright, Judy McMorrow and Jane Cowgill
Paula Taylor, Bonnie Wright, Judy McMorrow and Jane Cowgill  (Vincent Andrunas)
Maria Leslie Georgiou, Victoria Pappas, Jennifer Kornreich, Nayda Locke and Debbie Giese
Maria Leslie Georgiou, Victoria Pappas, Jennifer Kornreich, Nayda Locke and Debbie Giese  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kim Alessio, Mikki Nooney, Micki Olin and Carrie O'Brien
Kim Alessio, Mikki Nooney, Micki Olin and Carrie O’Brien  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ellen and Jim Moxham, Barbara Starkey, Priscilla Moxley and Laurie Roeder
Ellen and Jim Moxham, Barbara Starkey, Priscilla Moxley and Laurie Roeder  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kristy Gregg, luncheon emcee Sandra Maas and Andrea Naversen
Kristy Gregg, luncheon emcee Sandra Maas and Andrea Naversen  (Vincent Andrunas)
Ellen Bryson, Darlene Davies, Susan McClellan and Pattie Wellborn
Ellen Bryson, Darlene Davies, Susan McClellan and Pattie Wellborn  (Vincent Andrunas)
Cynthia Kronemyer, Joyce Glazer, Lourarn Sorkin, Sara Napoli and Charlotte Rand
Cynthia Kronemyer, Joyce Glazer, Lourarn Sorkin, Sara Napoli and Charlotte Rand  (Vincent Andrunas)
Monee Gardner, Sam Abney, Evelyn Lamden, Susie Callahan and Kim Heil
Monee Gardner, Sam Abney, Evelyn Lamden, Susie Callahan and Kim Heil  (Vincent Andrunas)
Laurie McGrath, Kristi Pieper, Kathryn Vaughn and Arlene Esgate
Laurie McGrath, Kristi Pieper, Kathryn Vaughn and Arlene Esgate  (Vincent Andrunas)
Andie Kidrick, Mary Alice Brady, Ann Goldberg and Connie Conard
Andie Kidrick, Mary Alice Brady, Ann Goldberg and Connie Conard  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sandra Schafer, Betty and Dr. Leonard Kornreich, Margaret Dudas and Joyce Dostart
Sandra Schafer, Betty and Dr. Leonard Kornreich, Margaret Dudas and Joyce Dostart  (Vincent Andrunas)
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary honored a dozen “Leading Ladies, Stars of San Diego” at its 56th Women of Dedication luncheon April 1 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel.

The event, which recognized community volunteerism and service, honored Christy Billings, Barbara Crew, Andrea da Rosa, Lena Evans, Holly Heaton, Irene Mylonas, Connie Ojeda Hernandez, Jo Ann Kilty, Kimberley Layton, Olivia Puente-Reynolds, Carol Sciotto and Inez Thomas.

Sherry and Kevin Ahern were honorary chairs for their achievements in business and their contributions to The Salvation Army and other organizations.

