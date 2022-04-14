Photo gallery: Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary honors ‘Leading Ladies’ at Women of Dedication lunch

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary honored a dozen “Leading Ladies, Stars of San Diego” at its 56th Women of Dedication luncheon April 1 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel.

The event, which recognized community volunteerism and service, honored Christy Billings, Barbara Crew, Andrea da Rosa, Lena Evans, Holly Heaton, Irene Mylonas, Connie Ojeda Hernandez, Jo Ann Kilty, Kimberley Layton, Olivia Puente-Reynolds, Carol Sciotto and Inez Thomas.

Sherry and Kevin Ahern were honorary chairs for their achievements in business and their contributions to The Salvation Army and other organizations.