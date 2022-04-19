Grace Point Church holds community Egg Hunt

Grace Point Church hosted a fun-filled community Egg Hunt April 16. The event also included jumps, games, a petting zoo and more. Grace Point Church is located at 13340 Hayford Way, Carmel Valley, 92130. Visit gracepointsd.com.

The Community Egg Hunt at Grace Point Church (Jon Clark)

Grace Point Church children’s director Gaby Knox explains the events of the day (Jon Clark)

Chris, Cassidy, and Jay Heine with Brad Chapman (Jon Clark)

Children look for hidden eggs at the Grace Point Church Community Egg Hunt (Jon Clark)

