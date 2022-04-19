Share
Grace Point Church holds community Egg Hunt

Grace Point Church children's director Gaby Knox explains the events of the day
Grace Point Church children’s director Gaby Knox explains the events of the day  (Jon Clark)
Children look for hidden eggs at the Grace Point Church Community Egg Hunt
Children look for hidden eggs at the Grace Point Church Community Egg Hunt  (Jon Clark)
The Palmer family
The Palmer family  (Jon Clark)
Chris, Cassidy, and Jay Heine with Brad Chapman
Chris, Cassidy, and Jay Heine with Brad Chapman  (Jon Clark)
Nathan and Jacob Choi
Nathan and Jacob Choi  (Jon Clark)
The Wilde family
The Wilde family  (Jon Clark)
The Ringer family
The Ringer family  (Jon Clark)
Kaylie and Frank Whelan
Kaylie and Frank Whelan  (Jon Clark)
Ranee, Madison, and Molly Fisher
Ranee, Madison, and Molly Fisher  (Jon Clark)
Ranee, Madison, and Molly Fisher
Ranee, Madison, and Molly Fisher  (Jon Clark)
The Provkin family
The Provkin family  (Jon Clark)
The Ringer family
The Ringer family  (Jon Clark)
The Murphy family
The Murphy family  (Jon Clark)
The Oberto family
The Oberto family  (Jon Clark)
The Community Egg Hunt at Grace Point Church
The Community Egg Hunt at Grace Point Church  (Jon Clark)
The Oberto family
The Oberto family  (Jon Clark)
The Kwong family
The Kwong family  (Jon Clark)
Grace Point Church hosted a fun-filled community Egg Hunt April 16. The event also included jumps, games, a petting zoo and more. Grace Point Church is located at 13340 Hayford Way, Carmel Valley, 92130. Visit gracepointsd.com.

Photos by Jon Clark

