Solana Beach Children’s Spring Festival & Egg Hunt
1/24
The Solana Beach Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt 2022 (Jon Clark)
2/24
Svana and Silva Yacoub wait for the start of the egg hunt (Jon Clark)
3/24
Solana Beach City council members David Zito and Jewel Edson do the countdown for the egg hunt (Jon Clark)
4/24
Peter Dominguez and Amelia Meyer-Dominguez (Jon Clark)
5/24
The Aguila family waits for the start of the egg hunt (Jon Clark)
6/24
Solana Beach City council members David Zito and Jewel Edson do the countdown for the egg hunt (Jon Clark)
7/24
The Solana Beach Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt 2022 (Jon Clark)
8/24
The Solana Beach Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt 2022 (Jon Clark)
9/24
Heidi and Clarisse Fay (Jon Clark)
10/24
The Mendoza family (Jon Clark)
11/24
The Santosh family (Jon Clark)
12/24
The Mendoza family (Jon Clark)
13/24
The Solana Beach Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt 2022 (Jon Clark)
14/24
The Solana Beach Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt 2022 (Jon Clark)
15/24
The Solana Beach Spring Festival and Easter Egg Hunt 2022 (Jon Clark)
16/24
Eva visits the Easter Bunny (Jon Clark)
17/24
Sienna and Parker Defazio visit with the Easter Bunny (Jon Clark)
18/24
Claire Chen and Zofie Zhang wait for the start of the egg hunt (Jon Clark)
19/24
Karinna Miholich and Joseph Slack visit with the Easter Bunny (Jon Clark)
20/24
Courtney and Augustus Helms, Natalie Byrne (Jon Clark)
21/24
Danielle and Brody Hoban visit the Easter Bunny (Jon Clark)
22/24
Bodhi McByars and Isla Falcon wait for the start of the egg hunt (Jon Clark)
23/24
A large crowd came out for the egg hunt at La Colonia Park (Jon Clark)
24/24
Jasmine Jimenez with the Easter Bunny (Jon Clark)
Families enjoyed a festive event at the City of Solana Beach Children’s Spring Festival & Egg Hunt held April 16 at La Colonia Park. The event also included games and refreshments.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.