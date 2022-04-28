Share
Photo Galleries

FACE holds 11th annual Bags & Baubles benefit event

Event chair Sherryl Lynn, Olympic medalist Susie Atwood, Board President Cini Robb, Vice Chair/event host Amber Yoo, Executive Director Steph Coolidge
1/17
Event chair Sherryl Lynn, Olympic medalist Susie Atwood, Board President Cini Robb, Vice Chair/event host Amber Yoo, Executive Director Steph Coolidge  (Robert_McKenzie)
Event chairs Sherryl Lynn and Gina Jordan, Kathryn Herrera with social media star Lil Hobbs
2/17
Event chairs Sherryl Lynn and Gina Jordan, Kathryn Herrera with social media star Lil Hobbs  (Robert_McKenzie)
Marketing Director Nichole Gray, FACE Foundation Board President/Founder Cini Robb with sign promoting FF online shop (Wagnpurrshop.org)
3/17
Marketing Director Nichole Gray, FACE Foundation Board President/Founder Cini Robb with sign promoting FF online shop (Wagnpurrshop.org)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Dana Falstad, Irene Patton
4/17
Dana Falstad, Irene Patton  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tina Chen, Chantale Rondeau
5/17
Tina Chen, Chantale Rondeau  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kay Hansen, Laura Shiomi, Bill Hahlbohm
6/17
Kay Hansen, Laura Shiomi, Bill Hahlbohm  (Robert_McKenzie)
Dr. Jaz and Mehndi Dhaliwal
7/17
Dr. Jaz and Mehndi Dhaliwal  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mary Shinn enters her raffle ticket
8/17
Mary Shinn enters her raffle ticket  (Robert_McKenzie)
Shopping the large selection of purses
9/17
Shopping the large selection of purses  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lisa McGuigan, Ashley Cunningham
10/17
Lisa McGuigan, Ashley Cunningham  (Robert_McKenzie)
Teri Bloom, Leah Bloom, Julia Norman, Kathy Colarusso
11/17
Teri Bloom, Leah Bloom, Julia Norman, Kathy Colarusso  (Robert_McKenzie)
Title sponsor/host Dr. Sirius K. Yoo of SKY Facial Plastic Surgery, with Quinn
12/17
Title sponsor/host Dr. Sirius K. Yoo of SKY Facial Plastic Surgery, with Quinn  (Robert_McKenzie)
Arash Sarlati, Judi Sanzo, Justina Kirkland
13/17
Arash Sarlati, Judi Sanzo, Justina Kirkland  (Robert_McKenzie)
Dr. Bryna Kane, Board President Cini Robb
14/17
Dr. Bryna Kane, Board President Cini Robb  (Robert_McKenzie)
Marie Green, Rita Lancaster, and Maria Delgado check out jewelry displays
15/17
Marie Green, Rita Lancaster, and Maria Delgado check out jewelry displays  (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests enjoyed a spring day in the ranch
16/17
Guests enjoyed a spring day in the ranch  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rita Lancaster, Advisory board member Marie Green, event chair Gina Jordan, Lori Bertran, Maria Delgado
17/17
Rita Lancaster, Advisory board member Marie Green, event chair Gina Jordan, Lori Bertran, Maria Delgado  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rancho Santa Fe Review
Share

The nonprofit Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) hosted its 11th annual Bags & Baubles event April 24 at a private estate in Rancho Santa Fe. Hundreds of new and gently loved designer handbags, jewelry, sunglasses and accessories were available at the event through a silent auction to benefit local pets in need of critical and life-saving veterinary care. The event also included live music, beverages, food and more. Visit Face4Pets.org.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement