Share
Photo Galleries

Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective hosts event featuring 2022 grant finalists

Elliott Guist, Jeffrey Sitcov (President and Founder), and Joanne Newgard (Program Director) representing Doors of Change
1/25
Elliott Guist, Jeffrey Sitcov (President and Founder), and Joanne Newgard (Program Director) representing Doors of Change 
Elliott Guist, Jeffrey Sitcov (President and Founder), and Joanne Newgard (Program Director) representing Doors of Change
2/25
Elliott Guist, Jeffrey Sitcov (President and Founder), and Joanne Newgard (Program Director) representing Doors of Change 
Jennifer McDowell, Sarah White, Sofia Hughes
3/25
Jennifer McDowell, Sarah White, Sofia Hughes 
Brenda Jimenez Lopez, Guillermina Navarrete, and Morgan Principi representing Pathways to Citizenship
4/25
Brenda Jimenez Lopez, Guillermina Navarrete, and Morgan Principi representing Pathways to Citizenship 
Maryam Tarsa, Maria Pelucio, Wenhsin Lee
5/25
Maryam Tarsa, Maria Pelucio, Wenhsin Lee 
Jennifer McDowell, Sarah White, Sofia Hughes
6/25
Jennifer McDowell, Sarah White, Sofia Hughes 
Sonya Williams (Pathways to Citizenship), Nicole Mione-Green (Casa de Amistad)
7/25
Sonya Williams (Pathways to Citizenship), Nicole Mione-Green (Casa de Amistad) 
Beth Doyne, Lani Curtis, Beth Davidson
8/25
Beth Doyne, Lani Curtis, Beth Davidson 
Jess Loya and Jennifer Telitz representing Just In Time for Foster Youth
9/25
Jess Loya and Jennifer Telitz representing Just In Time for Foster Youth 
Joanne Newgard from Doors of Change
10/25
Joanne Newgard from Doors of Change 
Kristen Linehan, Susan Abbott
11/25
Kristen Linehan, Susan Abbott 
Jonathan Burgos, Victoria Ruiz, and Umulkheir Sharif representing First Generation Scholars
12/25
Jonathan Burgos, Victoria Ruiz, and Umulkheir Sharif representing First Generation Scholars 
Brenda Jimenez Lopez, Guillermina Navarrete, and Morgan Principi representing Pathways to Citizenship
13/25
Brenda Jimenez Lopez, Guillermina Navarrete, and Morgan Principi representing Pathways to Citizenship 
Kristen Linehan, Alison Minter
14/25
Kristen Linehan, Alison Minter 
Del Mar Women's Giving Collective gathers to hear presentations from their six grant finalists
15/25
Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective gathers to hear presentations from their six grant finalists 
Nicole Mione-Green representing Casa de Amistad with Sara McMenamin
16/25
Nicole Mione-Green representing Casa de Amistad with Sara McMenamin 
Jess Loya and Jennifer Telitz representing Just In Time for Foster Youth; Jennifer Maggenti, Debbie Carpenter
17/25
Jess Loya and Jennifer Telitz representing Just In Time for Foster Youth; Jennifer Maggenti, Debbie Carpenter 
Maryam Tarsa, Maria Pelucio, Wenhsin Lee
18/25
Maryam Tarsa, Maria Pelucio, Wenhsin Lee 
Sofia Hughes and Mei Xia Stanley representing the Women's Resource Center
19/25
Sofia Hughes and Mei Xia Stanley representing the Women’s Resource Center 
Kristen Linehan, Susan Abbott
20/25
Kristen Linehan, Susan Abbott 
Jess Loya and Jennifer Telitz representing Just In Time for Foster Youth; Jennifer Maggenti, Debbie Carpenter
21/25
Jess Loya and Jennifer Telitz representing Just In Time for Foster Youth; Jennifer Maggenti, Debbie Carpenter 
Beth Doyne, Lani Curtis, Beth Davidson
22/25
Beth Doyne, Lani Curtis, Beth Davidson 
Jonathan Burgos, Victoria Ruiz, and Umulkheir Sharif representing First Generation Scholars
23/25
Jonathan Burgos, Victoria Ruiz, and Umulkheir Sharif representing First Generation Scholars 
Sofia Hughes and Mei Xia Stanley representing the Women's Resource Center
24/25
Sofia Hughes and Mei Xia Stanley representing the Women’s Resource Center 
Joanne Newgard from Doors of Change
25/25
Joanne Newgard from Doors of Change 
Share

The Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective met at the Powerhouse in Del Mar April 26 to hear presentations from the group’s 2022 grant finalists. The following local nonprofits presented: Just in Time for Foster Youth, First Gen Scholars, Doors of Change, Pathways to Citizenship, Casa de Amistad, and WRC. The Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective will now vote and allocate $60,000 to these six worthy organizations, with the top grantee receiving $25,000. The Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective is a community of Del Mar women who give collectively to amplify their impact as donors. For more information go to www.dmwgc.org

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement