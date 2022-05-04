Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective hosts event featuring 2022 grant finalists

The Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective met at the Powerhouse in Del Mar April 26 to hear presentations from the group’s 2022 grant finalists. The following local nonprofits presented: Just in Time for Foster Youth, First Gen Scholars, Doors of Change, Pathways to Citizenship, Casa de Amistad, and WRC. The Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective will now vote and allocate $60,000 to these six worthy organizations, with the top grantee receiving $25,000. The Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective is a community of Del Mar women who give collectively to amplify their impact as donors. For more information go to www.dmwgc.org

Photos by Jon Clark