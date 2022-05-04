Students shine at Del Mar heights Talent Show

Del Mar Heights School students delighted the audience with a variety of creative performances, including dance, singing, music and more, at the Heights Talent Show held April 29 at Ocean Air Elementary School.

Yeelan Zhou played “Slow, Slow Tune” on the zither

The evening started with a Del Mar Heights chant performed by “The Sixth Grade Superstars”

Kaiden Lee played “Shallow” on the piano

Kiera St. John and Siena Massara danced to “Savage Love”

Kalyna Shnaider played “Hedwig’sTheme” on the trumpet

Zoe Bruner and Shay Seaman performed a gymnastic routine to “Party in the USA”

Eva Fabbri, Morgan Massara, and Madison St. John sang and danced to “You Belong with Me”

Autumn Chasson danced to “You Belong with Me”

Some of the emcees for the event: Henry Fletcher, Reese Rogowski, Keene Brunsman, Mia White-Ratcliff

Luke Rhett played “Ode to Joy” and “Grandmother’s Tune” on the piano

