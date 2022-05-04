Students shine at Del Mar heights Talent Show
1/25
Luke Rhett played “Ode to Joy” and “Grandmother’s Tune” on the piano
2/25
Some of the emcees for the event: Henry Fletcher, Reese Rogowski, Keene Brunsman, Mia White-Ratcliff
3/25
Some of the emcees for the event: Henry Fletcher, Reese Rogowski, Keene Brunsman, Mia White-Ratcliff
4/25
Autumn Chasson danced to “You Belong with Me”
5/25
Elliott Hardwick did a bongo improvisation
6/25
Eva Fabbri, Morgan Massara, and Madison St. John sang and danced to “You Belong with Me”
7/25
Shaelin Rogers sang “Blue Moon”
8/25
Zoe Bruner and Shay Seaman performed a gymnastic routine to “Party in the USA”
9/25
Kalyna Shnaider played “Hedwig’sTheme” on the trumpet
10/25
The evening started with a Del Mar Heights chant performed by “The Sixth Grade Superstars”
11/25
Kiera St. John and Siena Massara danced to “Savage Love”
12/25
Sadie Hunt sings “Heart of Stone”
13/25
Kaiden Lee played “Shallow” on the piano
14/25
The evening started with a Del Mar Heights chant performed by “The Sixth Grade Superstars”
15/25
Yeelan Zhou played “Slow, Slow Tune” on the zither
16/25
Shay Seaman, Principal Jenny Peirson, Nehru Soper (jon clark)
17/25
Alexandra Gaines, Irina Shekhtman (jon clark)
18/25
Vanessa and Victoria Mello (jon clark)
19/25
Madison and Kristina McGovern, Piper Conahan (jon clark)
20/25
Yeelan Zhou, Shaelin Rogers, Ke Yan (jon clark)
21/25
Kalyna Shnaider, Svetlana Krasynska (jon clark)
22/25
Morgan, Jen, and Siena Massara (jon clark)
23/25
Kendra and Coco Tilker (jon clark)
24/25
Miya Porter, Sue Given, Gabi Mello (jon clark)
25/25
Harper Karvounis, Makenna Smith (jon clark)
Del Mar Heights School students delighted the audience with a variety of creative performances, including dance, singing, music and more, at the Heights Talent Show held April 29 at Ocean Air Elementary School.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.