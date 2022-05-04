Share
Students shine at Del Mar heights Talent Show

Luke Rhett played "Ode to Joy" and "Grandmother's Tune" on the piano
Some of the emcees for the event: Henry Fletcher, Reese Rogowski, Keene Brunsman, Mia White-Ratcliff
Some of the emcees for the event: Henry Fletcher, Reese Rogowski, Keene Brunsman, Mia White-Ratcliff
Autumn Chasson danced to "You Belong with Me"
Elliott Hardwick did a bongo improvisation
Eva Fabbri, Morgan Massara, and Madison St. John sang and danced to "You Belong with Me"
Shaelin Rogers sang "Blue Moon"
Zoe Bruner and Shay Seaman performed a gymnastic routine to "Party in the USA"
Kalyna Shnaider played "Hedwig'sTheme" on the trumpet
The evening started with a Del Mar Heights chant performed by "The Sixth Grade Superstars"
Kiera St. John and Siena Massara danced to "Savage Love"
Sadie Hunt sings "Heart of Stone"
Kaiden Lee played "Shallow" on the piano
The evening started with a Del Mar Heights chant performed by "The Sixth Grade Superstars"
Yeelan Zhou played "Slow, Slow Tune" on the zither
Shay Seaman, Principal Jenny Peirson, Nehru Soper
Shay Seaman, Principal Jenny Peirson, Nehru Soper
Alexandra Gaines, Irina Shekhtman
Alexandra Gaines, Irina Shekhtman
Vanessa and Victoria Mello
Vanessa and Victoria Mello
Madison and Kristina McGovern, Piper Conahan
Madison and Kristina McGovern, Piper Conahan
Yeelan Zhou, Shaelin Rogers, Ke Yan
Yeelan Zhou, Shaelin Rogers, Ke Yan
Kalyna Shnaider, Svetlana Krasynska
Kalyna Shnaider, Svetlana Krasynska
Morgan, Jen, and Siena Massara
Morgan, Jen, and Siena Massara
Kendra and Coco Tilker
Kendra and Coco Tilker
Miya Porter, Sue Given, Gabi Mello
Miya Porter, Sue Given, Gabi Mello
Harper Karvounis, Makenna Smith
Harper Karvounis, Makenna Smith
Del Mar Heights School students delighted the audience with a variety of creative performances, including dance, singing, music and more, at the Heights Talent Show held April 29 at Ocean Air Elementary School.

Photos by Jon Clark

