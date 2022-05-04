Teen Volunteers in Action SD-2 chapter hosts Senior Send-Off event

Teen Volunteers in Action SD-2 held their Senior Send-Off event on May 1 at the R. Roger Rowe School Performing Arts Center. Senior Send-Off celebrated the TVIA Class of 2022 and recognized 27 graduating seniors for their participation in the parent/son volunteering organization.

After President Jennifer Raysman’s welcome, Dan Tricarico, “The Zen Professional,” addressed teens and their families as the keynote speaker for the event. Later in the program, each of the seniors spoke about what they enjoyed most about their time in TVIA and their plans for the future. The seniors also voted to donate $500 to Challenged Athletes Foundation, one of the many philanthropies TVIA supports.

Photos by Jon Clark