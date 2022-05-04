Share
Teen Volunteers in Action SD-2 chapter hosts Senior Send-Off event

Some of the TVIA-SD2 seniors
TVIA-SD2 Senior Send-Off Event
Joshua Charat-Collins, Jen Charat
Senior Ryan Sweeney (second from left) and his family
Roser Artigas, Robert Vazquez
TVIA-SD2 President Jennifer Raysman welcomes students and parents
Senior representatives on the Leadership Council: Jackson Singley and Tejan Patel
Kai Campagna, Justin Bogucki, Evan Patrick
Guest speaker Dan Tricarico from The Zen Professional
Justin Korn, Justin Vaughn, Ryan Aldano, Jackson Singley, Nikolas Renner
Tasman Wall, Colin Brogan, Ben Trask, Ryan Boyes
Jennifer Daniel-Duckering, Kendra Farber, Jennifer Eastlack
Kaja and Aiden Geary
August Thut, Jaden Taylor, Oscar Raysman
Bob and Elizabeth Prag; Tanya, Bryan, and Bob Korn
Max Rosenblum, Teddy Fogliani, Spencer Dicken, AJ Prag
Ted and Christian Fogliani
Teen Volunteers in Action SD-2 held their Senior Send-Off event on May 1 at the R. Roger Rowe School Performing Arts Center. Senior Send-Off celebrated the TVIA Class of 2022 and recognized 27 graduating seniors for their participation in the parent/son volunteering organization.

After President Jennifer Raysman’s welcome, Dan Tricarico, “The Zen Professional,” addressed teens and their families as the keynote speaker for the event. Later in the program, each of the seniors spoke about what they enjoyed most about their time in TVIA and their plans for the future. The seniors also voted to donate $500 to Challenged Athletes Foundation, one of the many philanthropies TVIA supports.

Photos by Jon Clark

