Carmel Del Mar International Night

Carmel Del Mar Elementary School celebrated many cultures May 6 at its popular International Night event. The night included traditional/authentic family dishes, various cultural displays, cultural performances/showcases on stage and more.

The Karimian and Hashemian families represented Iran (Robert_McKenzie)

Musical entertainment was provided by the sudents (Robert_McKenzie)

James and Ariane Matthews with Jett representing Australia (Robert_McKenzie)

Families brought many of their delicacies to share with others (Robert_McKenzie)

Favorite and Jakub Ndlovu-Uradnik, with Libby represent Zimbabwe (Robert_McKenzie)

Joseph Chung with Eunwoo and Eva (Robert_McKenzie)

Japan was well represented (Robert_McKenzie)

