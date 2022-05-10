Share
Carmel Del Mar International Night

Japan was well represented
China's representatives include the evenings show director Susan Ma (back row, center)
Joseph Chung with Eunwoo and Eva
Eunwoo and Eva
Favorite and Jakub Ndlovu-Uradnik, with Libby represent Zimbabwe
PTA President Gigi Modlin with Sky
Families brought many of their delicacies to share with others
James and Ariane Matthews with Jett representing Australia
Maaria and Saima Aslam represented Pakistan
Musical entertainment was provided by the sudents
Girls in traditional Japanese costumes
The Karimian and Hashemian families represented Iran
Carmel Del Mar Elementary School celebrated many cultures May 6 at its popular International Night event. The night included traditional/authentic family dishes, various cultural displays, cultural performances/showcases on stage and more.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

