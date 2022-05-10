Share
Photo Galleries

CCA Boots & Bling Gala

Sylvia Gil, Hosts Dan and Cynthia Kronemyer, Katie Freitas, CCA Foundation Director of Events Nancy Coker, Sarah Aguilar, Tom Lockhart
1/13
Sylvia Gil, Hosts Dan and Cynthia Kronemyer, Katie Freitas, CCA Foundation Director of Events Nancy Coker, Sarah Aguilar, Tom Lockhart  (Robert_McKenzie)
Board member Jane Lea Smith
2/13
Board member Jane Lea Smith, CCA Principal Brett Killeen, Assistant Principals Trish Storey, Brianna Castellanos, Garry Thornton  (Robert_McKenzie)
CCA student musicians Jack Harkin, Sophia Cipra, Sam Holcombe, Fiona Church
3/13
CCA student musicians Jack Harkin, Sophia Cipra, Sam Holcombe, Fiona Church  (Robert_McKenzie)
Francisco and Maria Colon, Ariel Berke of sponsor www.BrilliantDiamonds.us
4/13
Francisco and Maria Colon, Ariel Berke of sponsor www.BrilliantDiamonds.us  (Robert_McKenzie)
Adam and Rachelle Fischer, Drake Coker, Mike McSherry
5/13
Adam and Rachelle Fischer, Drake Coker, Mike McSherry  (Robert_McKenzie)
Dr. Charlotte Etesse, Dr. Travis Steinberg, Dr. Phyllis Quan, Dr. Craig Steinberg
6/13
Dr. Charlotte Etesse, Dr. Travis Steinberg, Dr. Phyllis Quan, Dr. Craig Steinberg  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tao Liu conquers the bull
7/13
Tao Liu conquers the bull  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tom James, Drew Hoffman, John Unwin, Tim Stiver, Tracy Bryant, Vicky Sanchez
8/13
Tom James, Drew Hoffman, John Unwin, Tim Stiver, Tracy Bryant, Vicky Sanchez  (Robert_McKenzie)
Executive Director Joanne Couvrette, Elizabeth Chen, Anna Mills, Hadas Metzler, Michele Fortin
9/13
Executive Director Joanne Couvrette, Elizabeth Chen, Anna Mills, Hadas Metzler, Michele Fortin  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tao Liu, Mike and Susan Shi, Ziya Sun, Yi Cai, Linbo Li
10/13
Tao Liu, Mike and Susan Shi, Ziya Sun, Yi Cai, Linbo Li  (Robert_McKenzie)
Christina Katz, Christine Quigg
11/13
Christina Katz, Christine Quigg  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mike and Susan Shi
12/13
Mike and Susan Shi  (Robert_McKenzie)
Armando Haro, Marta Castillo, Armando Haro
13/13
Armando Haro, Marta Castillo, Armando Haro  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rancho Santa Fe Review
Share

Canyon Crest Academy Foundation presented its CCA Boots & Bling Gala May 7 at the home of Dan and Cynthia Kronemyer. The event, which featured a delicious chuck wagon grill master BBQ, line dancing, mechanical bull riding, live auction and more, raised funds to support the students of CCA.

Visit www.canyoncrestfoundation.org.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement