CCA Boots & Bling Gala
Sylvia Gil, Hosts Dan and Cynthia Kronemyer, Katie Freitas, CCA Foundation Director of Events Nancy Coker, Sarah Aguilar, Tom Lockhart (Robert_McKenzie)
Board member Jane Lea Smith, CCA Principal Brett Killeen, Assistant Principals Trish Storey, Brianna Castellanos, Garry Thornton (Robert_McKenzie)
CCA student musicians Jack Harkin, Sophia Cipra, Sam Holcombe, Fiona Church (Robert_McKenzie)
Francisco and Maria Colon, Ariel Berke of sponsor www.BrilliantDiamonds.us (Robert_McKenzie)
Adam and Rachelle Fischer, Drake Coker, Mike McSherry (Robert_McKenzie)
Dr. Charlotte Etesse, Dr. Travis Steinberg, Dr. Phyllis Quan, Dr. Craig Steinberg (Robert_McKenzie)
Tao Liu conquers the bull (Robert_McKenzie)
Tom James, Drew Hoffman, John Unwin, Tim Stiver, Tracy Bryant, Vicky Sanchez (Robert_McKenzie)
Executive Director Joanne Couvrette, Elizabeth Chen, Anna Mills, Hadas Metzler, Michele Fortin (Robert_McKenzie)
Tao Liu, Mike and Susan Shi, Ziya Sun, Yi Cai, Linbo Li (Robert_McKenzie)
Christina Katz, Christine Quigg (Robert_McKenzie)
Mike and Susan Shi (Robert_McKenzie)
Armando Haro, Marta Castillo, Armando Haro (Robert_McKenzie)
Canyon Crest Academy Foundation presented its CCA Boots & Bling Gala May 7 at the home of Dan and Cynthia Kronemyer. The event, which featured a delicious chuck wagon grill master BBQ, line dancing, mechanical bull riding, live auction and more, raised funds to support the students of CCA.
Visit www.canyoncrestfoundation.org.
Photos by Rob McKenzie
