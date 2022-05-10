Share
Del Mar Hills World Festival

Israel representatives
The Alfaro family representing Spain
Brazil, with the Vitor and Landsberger families
China is represented by Rachel Chang with Amber
India with the Skinner famliy
The Renta-Smiley family representing African American History
Iran is represented by Sharon and Chris Lindley, with River and Raya
The Gholmieh family representing Lebanon
Ukraine features Dmytro Ivchenko, Katya Ivchenko, Shaina Ivchenko, Shura Ivchenko, with Mila, Kristina, and Evan
The Shu family representing Taiwan
South Korea was well represented
Libby Hellmann with Andrew representing Slovenia
The Gholmieh family representing Lebanon
The Barreiro family representing Mexico
United Kingdom is represented by Susan Uhlir with Steven
Representing Armenia is event co-chair Brittany Pambakian, with Poppy and Julie Braatz
Representing South Africa is event co-chair Genevieve Okada Goldstone, with Michael and Ilana Goldstone
The popular Del Mar Hills World Festival event returned May 6 to the school’s Performing Arts Center. Families enjoy the opportunity to learn about different cultures through food, music, art, pictures, traditional activities and more. One of the tables at the event included a table hosted by Ukrainian refugees who are now in Del Mar and at the Hills.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

