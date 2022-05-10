Del Mar Hills World Festival
Israel representatives (Robert_McKenzie)
The Alfaro family representing Spain (Robert_McKenzie)
Brazil, with the Vitor and Landsberger families (Robert_McKenzie)
China is represented by Rachel Chang with Amber (Robert_McKenzie)
India with the Skinner famliy (Robert_McKenzie)
The Renta-Smiley family representing African American History (Robert_McKenzie)
Iran is represented by Sharon and Chris Lindley, with River and Raya (Robert_McKenzie)
The Gholmieh family representing Lebanon (Robert_McKenzie)
Ukraine features Dmytro Ivchenko, Katya Ivchenko, Shaina Ivchenko, Shura Ivchenko, with Mila, Kristina, and Evan (Robert_McKenzie)
The Shu family representing Taiwan (Robert_McKenzie)
South Korea was well represented (Robert_McKenzie)
Libby Hellmann with Andrew representing Slovenia (Robert_McKenzie)
The Barreiro family representing Mexico (Robert_McKenzie)
United Kingdom is represented by Susan Uhlir with Steven (Robert_McKenzie)
Representing Armenia is event co-chair Brittany Pambakian, with Poppy and Julie Braatz (Robert_McKenzie)
Representing South Africa is event co-chair Genevieve Okada Goldstone, with Michael and Ilana Goldstone (Robert_McKenzie)
The popular Del Mar Hills World Festival event returned May 6 to the school’s Performing Arts Center. Families enjoy the opportunity to learn about different cultures through food, music, art, pictures, traditional activities and more. One of the tables at the event included a table hosted by Ukrainian refugees who are now in Del Mar and at the Hills.
Photos by Rob McKenzie
