Ashley Falls International Night

Mexico, with the Loyo and Armendariz-Schornstein families
Mexico, with the Loyo and Armendariz-Schornstein families  (Robert_McKenzie)
Representing Germany and Belgim were Max Neumann, Hendrik Mollens with Aspen, Theodore, and Ocean, Andreas Schreiner
Representing Germany and Belgim were Max Neumann, Hendrik Mollens with Aspen, Theodore, and Ocean, Andreas Schreiner  (Robert_McKenzie)
International night co-chairs Shweta Sharma and Valerie Armendariz-Schornstein
International night co-chairs Shweta Sharma and Valerie Armendariz-Schornstein  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jackie Tiffany with Leo, Jodie Tsaturov with Sofia, Zachary, and Nicholas
Jackie Tiffany with Leo, Jodie Tsaturov with Sofia, Zachary, and Nicholas  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rose Academy of Irish Dance, featuring Emma, Anna, Bailey, Calvin, Adelyn, Kiley, Maggie
Rose Academy of Irish Dance, featuring Emma, Anna, Bailey, Calvin, Adelyn, Kiley, Maggie  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rachel Carnick, with Orly and Talya
Rachel Carnick, with Orly and Talya  (Robert_McKenzie)
Gautam, Kathir Tamilvanan, Yaalini, Sudha Kathir
Gautam, Kathir Tamilvanan, Yaalini, Sudha Kathir  (Robert_McKenzie)
Emily and Vivian performing
Emily and Vivian performing  (Robert_McKenzie)
Maria Crissien, Mike Brooks, Tony, Ana Crissien represented Columbia
Maria Crissien, Mike Brooks, Tony, Ana Crissien represented Columbia  (Robert_McKenzie)
Yaalini performing
Yaalini performing  (Robert_McKenzie)
Dancers from the Rose Academy of Irish Dance
Dancers from the Rose Academy of Irish Dance  (Robert_McKenzie)
India representatives wore their colorful attire
India representatives wore their colorful attire  (Robert_McKenzie)
Orly plays the shofar
Orly plays the shofar  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ting and Jacky Wang, with Phillips and Patrick
Ting and Jacky Wang, with Phillips and Patrick  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ashley Falls Elementary School celebrated many cultures at International Night on May 13.

The event included booths showcasing different countries and ethnic backgrounds.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

