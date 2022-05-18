Ashley Falls International Night
Mexico, with the Loyo and Armendariz-Schornstein families (Robert_McKenzie)
Representing Germany and Belgim were Max Neumann, Hendrik Mollens with Aspen, Theodore, and Ocean, Andreas Schreiner (Robert_McKenzie)
International night co-chairs Shweta Sharma and Valerie Armendariz-Schornstein (Robert_McKenzie)
Jackie Tiffany with Leo, Jodie Tsaturov with Sofia, Zachary, and Nicholas (Robert_McKenzie)
Rose Academy of Irish Dance, featuring Emma, Anna, Bailey, Calvin, Adelyn, Kiley, Maggie (Robert_McKenzie)
Rachel Carnick, with Orly and Talya (Robert_McKenzie)
Gautam, Kathir Tamilvanan, Yaalini, Sudha Kathir (Robert_McKenzie)
Emily and Vivian performing (Robert_McKenzie)
Maria Crissien, Mike Brooks, Tony, Ana Crissien represented Columbia (Robert_McKenzie)
Yaalini performing (Robert_McKenzie)
Dancers from the Rose Academy of Irish Dance (Robert_McKenzie)
India representatives wore their colorful attire (Robert_McKenzie)
Orly plays the shofar (Robert_McKenzie)
Ting and Jacky Wang, with Phillips and Patrick (Robert_McKenzie)
Ashley Falls Elementary School celebrated many cultures at International Night on May 13.
The event included booths showcasing different countries and ethnic backgrounds.
Photos by Rob McKenzie
