Ashley Falls International Night

The event included booths showcasing different countries and ethnic backgrounds.

Ashley Falls Elementary School celebrated many cultures at International Night on May 13.

Ting and Jacky Wang, with Phillips and Patrick (Robert_McKenzie)

Dancers from the Rose Academy of Irish Dance (Robert_McKenzie)

Rachel Carnick, with Orly and Talya (Robert_McKenzie)

Jackie Tiffany with Leo, Jodie Tsaturov with Sofia, Zachary, and Nicholas (Robert_McKenzie)

Representing Germany and Belgim were Max Neumann, Hendrik Mollens with Aspen, Theodore, and Ocean, Andreas Schreiner (Robert_McKenzie)

Mexico, with the Loyo and Armendariz-Schornstein families (Robert_McKenzie)

