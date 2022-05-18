Share
Carmel Del Mar students perform in The Lion King Junior

Carmel Del Mar School’s Drama Club recently presented student performances of The Lion King Junior, in conjunction with Trinity Theatre Company. Photos taken here were at a rehearsal performance.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

