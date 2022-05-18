Cultural Heights Family Night
1/16
Will and Alex Rhett, with Luke and Hannah (Robert_McKenzie)
2/16
New England Chowda, served by Baird, Luke, Rory and Kristen Linehan (Robert_McKenzie)
3/16
Northern Lights crafts (Robert_McKenzie)
4/16
Ke Yan with Yeelan and Enora (Robert_McKenzie)
5/16
Canada is represented by Wenshin Lee, Cecilia Smith, Judith Blue (Robert_McKenzie)
6/16
Janice Walshok with Ava (Robert_McKenzie)
7/16
Matt Turner with Asa (Robert_McKenzie)
8/16
Anna and Mike Taylor, with Atti and Keenan (Robert_McKenzie)
9/16
Sheila Krishna with Akshay and Avi (Robert_McKenzie)
10/16
Jeanine Balian with Victoria (Robert_McKenzie)
11/16
Line dancing lessons (Robert_McKenzie)
12/16
Mollie Wegner, Rebecca Leon, Regina Harrigan, with Wyatt and Skye (Robert_McKenzie)
13/16
Mary Mele Allen representing www.SDHula.com, Janice Walshok (Robert_McKenzie)
14/16
Adrienne Viehmann, Kris Gabele, Robin Alvarez, Granela Jimenez, with Porter, Dillon, Eddie, and Esther (Robert_McKenzie)
15/16
Gordon and Lisbeth Fletcher, with student Donevan (Robert_McKenzie)
16/16
Nathan Lee with Kaiden and Brandon (Robert_McKenzie)
Del Mar Heights School held Cultural Heights Family Night May 12 at Del Mar Hills Academy.
Each year the event focuses on cultures represented at Del Mar Heights Elementary School. This year the school showcased “Our Neighbors in North America,” featuring Canada, Mexico, and regions in the United States. In previous years, the school has celebrated the cultures of Italy, Korea, Mexico, India, and the Chamorro people. The event featured music, activities, food, and entertainment for the school community.
Photos by Rob McKenzie
