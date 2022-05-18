Share
Cultural Heights Family Night

Will and Alex Rhett, with Luke and Hannah
New England Chowda, served by Baird, Luke, Rory and Kristen Linehan
Northern Lights crafts
Ke Yan with Yeelan and Enora
Canada is represented by Wenshin Lee, Cecilia Smith, Judith Blue
Janice Walshok with Ava
Matt Turner with Asa
Anna and Mike Taylor, with Atti and Keenan
Sheila Krishna with Akshay and Avi
Jeanine Balian with Victoria
Line dancing lessons
Mollie Wegner, Rebecca Leon, Regina Harrigan, with Wyatt and Skye
Mary Mele Allen representing www.SDHula.com, Janice Walshok
Adrienne Viehmann, Kris Gabele, Robin Alvarez, Granela Jimenez, with Porter, Dillon, Eddie, and Esther
Gordon and Lisbeth Fletcher, with student Donevan
Nathan Lee with Kaiden and Brandon
Del Mar Heights School held Cultural Heights Family Night May 12 at Del Mar Hills Academy.

Each year the event focuses on cultures represented at Del Mar Heights Elementary School. This year the school showcased “Our Neighbors in North America,” featuring Canada, Mexico, and regions in the United States. In previous years, the school has celebrated the cultures of Italy, Korea, Mexico, India, and the Chamorro people. The event featured music, activities, food, and entertainment for the school community.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

