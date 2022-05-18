Del Mar Heights School held Cultural Heights Family Night May 12 at Del Mar Hills Academy.

Each year the event focuses on cultures represented at Del Mar Heights Elementary School. This year the school showcased “Our Neighbors in North America,” featuring Canada, Mexico, and regions in the United States. In previous years, the school has celebrated the cultures of Italy, Korea, Mexico, India, and the Chamorro people. The event featured music, activities, food, and entertainment for the school community.

Photos by Rob McKenzie