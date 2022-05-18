Share
Solana Ranch Ice Cream Social

1/11
Sixth grade friends  (Robert_McKenzie)
2/11
Consuelo Berkowitz with Sebastian, Juliette and friend Jennie and their artwork  (Robert_McKenzie)
3/11
Everyone waited patiently for their ice cream  (Robert_McKenzie)
4/11
The Swanson family  (Robert_McKenzie)
5/11
Choosing toppings  (Robert_McKenzie)
6/11
Leis were handed out to celebrate the event  (Robert_McKenzie)
7/11
Lindsay Mateo with Vivian and her art  (Robert_McKenzie)
8/11
Emily and Scott Velazquez with Cade and his art  (Robert_McKenzie)
9/11
Third grade teacher Jill Casten, second grade teacher Megan Laughlin, third grade teacher Brittany Eddy, Shaina Conry with Griffin, and students Abbey, Kathleen, Shailee, and Avery  (Robert_McKenzie)
10/11
Board member Julie Union, SBSD Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger, PTO co-Presidents Trisha van Dillen and Stacy Hennings, Principal Jen Price, Assistant Principal Doug Kramer  (Robert_McKenzie)
11/11
Sixth grade teacher Mrs. Elyse and Casey Caputo, with Jackson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Solana Ranch Elementary School families enjoyed many tasty treats May 13 at their first Ice Cream Social held since the pandemic began.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

