Solana Ranch Ice Cream Social

Solana Ranch Elementary School families enjoyed many tasty treats May 13 at their first Ice Cream Social held since the pandemic began.

Sixth grade teacher Mrs. Elyse and Casey Caputo, with Jackson (Robert_McKenzie)

Third grade teacher Jill Casten, second grade teacher Megan Laughlin, third grade teacher Brittany Eddy, Shaina Conry with Griffin, and students Abbey, Kathleen, Shailee, and Avery (Robert_McKenzie)

Emily and Scott Velazquez with Cade and his art (Robert_McKenzie)

Lindsay Mateo with Vivian and her art (Robert_McKenzie)

Leis were handed out to celebrate the event (Robert_McKenzie)

Everyone waited patiently for their ice cream (Robert_McKenzie)

Consuelo Berkowitz with Sebastian, Juliette and friend Jennie and their artwork (Robert_McKenzie)

Newsletter Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.