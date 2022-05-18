Solana Ranch Ice Cream Social
Sixth grade friends (Robert_McKenzie)
Consuelo Berkowitz with Sebastian, Juliette and friend Jennie and their artwork (Robert_McKenzie)
Everyone waited patiently for their ice cream (Robert_McKenzie)
The Swanson family (Robert_McKenzie)
Choosing toppings (Robert_McKenzie)
Leis were handed out to celebrate the event (Robert_McKenzie)
Lindsay Mateo with Vivian and her art (Robert_McKenzie)
Emily and Scott Velazquez with Cade and his art (Robert_McKenzie)
Third grade teacher Jill Casten, second grade teacher Megan Laughlin, third grade teacher Brittany Eddy, Shaina Conry with Griffin, and students Abbey, Kathleen, Shailee, and Avery (Robert_McKenzie)
Board member Julie Union, SBSD Superintendent Jodee Brentlinger, PTO co-Presidents Trisha van Dillen and Stacy Hennings, Principal Jen Price, Assistant Principal Doug Kramer (Robert_McKenzie)
Sixth grade teacher Mrs. Elyse and Casey Caputo, with Jackson (Robert_McKenzie)
Solana Ranch Elementary School families enjoyed many tasty treats May 13 at their first Ice Cream Social held since the pandemic began.
Photos by Rob McKenzie
