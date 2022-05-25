Del Mar Community Connections hosts ice cream social
Barbara Paulovich, DMCC Program Director Ashley Simpkins, Charlie Dedario (Robert_McKenzie)
David and Arline Paa (Robert_McKenzie)
Kara Adams, Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden, Mary Ann and Bud Emerson, Liz Dernetz (Robert_McKenzie)
Standing: Jane Garrison, Linda Chisari, Carly Michaels, Maryka Hoover. Seated: Al and Steve Tarkington, Nancy Murray, Fran Barker (Robert_McKenzie)
Jeff Barbnouw, Ed Mirsky and Volunteer of the Year Phyllis Mirsky, board member Marilyn Carpenter, Amanda Allen (Robert_McKenzie)
Carly Michaels, ice cream man Dan Hart (www.DannysIceCreamSD.com), Marilyn Hughes, Dan DeNIke, board member Marilyn Carpenter (Robert_McKenzie)
Del Mar Community Connections hosted a delicious ice cream social with Danny’s Ice Cream Truck for seniors on May 20 at the Del Mar Civic Center plaza.
Photos by Rob McKenzie
