Del Mar Community Connections hosts ice cream social

Del Mar Community Connections hosted a delicious ice cream social with Danny’s Ice Cream Truck for seniors on May 20 at the Del Mar Civic Center plaza.

Jeff Barbnouw, Ed Mirsky and Volunteer of the Year Phyllis Mirsky, board member Marilyn Carpenter, Amanda Allen (Robert_McKenzie)

