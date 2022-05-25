Rotary Club of Del Mar presents 14th annual Chili & Quackers Challenge

The Rotary Club of Del Mar brought back its popular Chili & Quackers Challenge event May 17 at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. All proceeds support the organization’s local and international service projects. The event featured flocks of rubber ducks racing through the Del Mar surf. They were captured up by the Del Mar Lifeguards in a buoyed area of the ocean. The first five ducks to reach shore won cash prizes, with runner-ups winning additional in-kind prizes. The event also included a beer and wine garden, fun and games for kids, chili dogs and more.

Photos by Rob McKenzie