Rotary Club of Del Mar presents 14th annual Chili & Quackers Challenge

Nicole and Lornen Henry, with Harper and Ella
Vivian, Monica, Cort, and Ben of Troop 713
Co-Presidents Suzy and Karl Wagner
Friends of the Powerhouse Gala Yayla, Carol Moore, Virginia Frankum raising money for the Del Mar tot lot
Rotarians Jim and Karin Davies, Bill Rawlings
Rotary Club of Del Mar Rotarians Val Myers, Past District Governor Philippe Lamoise, Paige Matthews, Miles Fleming, Immediate Past President Dugan Lamoise
Danos Island Sounds entertained the guests
Kevin Kelley and Winnie
Rotarians Mark Savoy, Beth Westburg, Brett Mattei, Linda Saville, Marty Peters, Linda Groom
Incoming President Sharon Schendel with some of the racing ducks to be released in the surf
There were many games to keep the children busy
The Rotary Club of Del Mar brought back its popular Chili & Quackers Challenge event May 17 at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar. All proceeds support the organization’s local and international service projects. The event featured flocks of rubber ducks racing through the Del Mar surf. They were captured up by the Del Mar Lifeguards in a buoyed area of the ocean. The first five ducks to reach shore won cash prizes, with runner-ups winning additional in-kind prizes. The event also included a beer and wine garden, fun and games for kids, chili dogs and more.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

