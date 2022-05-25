Solana Beach welcomes back Fiesta del Sol
Elizabeth Rollman, Elizabeth Rose, Megan Rose, Andrew Rose, Luanne Stockton (Robert_McKenzie)
Gabriel Shahrabani, Alex Shahrabani from Choc-kabobs (Robert_McKenzie)
Michaelann Carroll, Aaron and Reese Pavey with Ford (Robert_McKenzie)
Gia, Bella, Mia, Jacob Goldberg, Grace (Robert_McKenzie)
Jeff Capell with Madison and Kayla (Robert_McKenzie)
Ezra, Julian, Brooke and Patrick Emerling (Robert_McKenzie)
Allison Carter of www.LongBoardCowboys.com (Robert_McKenzie)
Meadow dunks lifeguard Jared McMaster, with the help of Russell Schutz (Robert_McKenzie)
The Rockademy students perform (Robert_McKenzie)
Joseph Guerrero with Isaiah, Kya, Solana Beach Historical Society President Michele Stribling, Jovoni Guitron (Robert_McKenzie)
Reef, Ryder, Leo, Jack (Robert_McKenzie)
Valentina, Monserrat, Valeria (Robert_McKenzie)
Savannah and Tyler Vogt, Reese Prentice with Teddie (Robert_McKenzie)
The Magoon and Swam Families (Robert_McKenzie)
The popular Fiesta del Sol returned to Solana Beach May 21-22. Presented by the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Belly Up concert venue, the 41st event featured family-oriented, interactive games and a play area; food trucks and a variety of arts, crafts, goods and services displayed in hundreds of booths. Community performances, including music, were also held at the event.
Visit fiestadelsol.net.
Photos by Rob McKenzie
