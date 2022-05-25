Solana Beach welcomes back Fiesta del Sol

The popular Fiesta del Sol returned to Solana Beach May 21-22. Presented by the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Belly Up concert venue, the 41st event featured family-oriented, interactive games and a play area; food trucks and a variety of arts, crafts, goods and services displayed in hundreds of booths. Community performances, including music, were also held at the event.

Visit fiestadelsol.net.

Photos by Rob McKenzie