Share
Photo Galleries

Del Mar Toastmasters 35th anniversary event

Carol Cretella, Isabel Castro, Andrew Cretella, Linda Edmiston
1/8
Carol Cretella, Isabel Castro, Andrew Cretella, Linda Edmiston  (Robert_McKenzie)
Del Mar Toastmasters past President Karen Dorney, President Kaaren Henderson, founder Mary-Ellen Drummond, Andrea Jaksha
2/8
Del Mar Toastmasters past President Karen Dorney, President Kaaren Henderson, founder Mary-Ellen Drummond, Andrea Jaksha  (Robert_McKenzie)
Venkat Sethuraman, Jess Reimnitz, Nate McCoy, Anthony Cascella
3/8
Venkat Sethuraman, Jess Reimnitz, Nate McCoy, Anthony Cascella  (Robert_McKenzie)
TKF Foundation founder/guest speaker Azim Khamisa, Del Mar Toastmasters past President Karen Dorney
4/8
TKF Foundation founder/guest speaker Azim Khamisa, Del Mar Toastmasters past President Karen Dorney  (Robert_McKenzie)
TKF Foundation founder/guest speaker Azim Khamisa, addressing 'Resilience in Challenging Times'
5/8
TKF Foundation founder/guest speaker Azim Khamisa, addressing ‘Resilience in Challenging Times’  (Robert_McKenzie)
Angela Carralero, Eileen Lundquist, Diane Langager
6/8
Angela Carralero, Eileen Lundquist, Diane Langager  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jack McKee, Alan Myers, Connie Adams, Martin Kent
7/8
Jack McKee, Alan Myers, Connie Adams, Martin Kent  (Robert_McKenzie)
Grace Latimer, Dan Lachenbruch
8/8
Grace Latimer, Dan Lachenbruch  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

Del Mar Toastmasters members celebrated their club’s 35th anniversary event May 27 at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall in Del Mar. The event featured renowned guest speaker Azim Khamisa, the founder of the Tariq Khamisa Foundation. Khamisa has dedicated his life to preventing the gang violence that killed his only son. His focus is on the power of forgiveness. His speech was titled “Resilience in Challenging Times.”

Since 1987, the club has been dedicated to helping people become better speakers and leaders. Several members have gone on to become professional speakers. Del Mar Toastmasters is a part of Toastmasters International. Del Mar Toastmasters meetings are held the second and fourth Friday at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall. Address: 334 14th St., Del Mar, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Meetings on the first and third Fridays are virtual. To get the zoom link or for questions, contact Kaaren Henderson at Kaarenhk@aol.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement