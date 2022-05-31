Del Mar Toastmasters 35th anniversary event

Del Mar Toastmasters members celebrated their club’s 35th anniversary event May 27 at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall in Del Mar. The event featured renowned guest speaker Azim Khamisa, the founder of the Tariq Khamisa Foundation. Khamisa has dedicated his life to preventing the gang violence that killed his only son. His focus is on the power of forgiveness. His speech was titled “Resilience in Challenging Times.”

Since 1987, the club has been dedicated to helping people become better speakers and leaders. Several members have gone on to become professional speakers. Del Mar Toastmasters is a part of Toastmasters International. Del Mar Toastmasters meetings are held the second and fourth Friday at St. Peters Episcopal Church Parish Hall. Address: 334 14th St., Del Mar, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Meetings on the first and third Fridays are virtual. To get the zoom link or for questions, contact Kaaren Henderson at Kaarenhk@aol.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie