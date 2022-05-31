Share
Solana Pacific Sandpiper Quest race returns

Team 24 Karat Gold  (Robert_McKenzie)
Coach Siva Yarravarapu with Anish, Charlie, Johanan, Jake  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jessie Bettig with Ayla, Amy Meadows with Addison  (Robert_McKenzie)
Callum, Ethan, Denham McCall  (Robert_McKenzie)
The 80s Kids, with Principal Elisa Fregoso (far right)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sophia Chakri, William, Adam, Jacob, Benjamin  (Robert_McKenzie)
The start of the fun run  (Robert_McKenzie)
Nick Bertino with Daniella and Sienna  (Robert_McKenzie)
Adam Rhodes with Grady, Javen, Grant, Lucas, Amy Szekeres  (Robert_McKenzie)
Han Xu and Greg Cha Fong, with Rieve, Annya, Sena, Sophie  (Robert_McKenzie)
Thor, Sam, Luke, Zachary, Case, Brodyn, Nick  (Robert_McKenzie)
Solana Pacific School held its popular Sandpiper Quest event again May 25. This year’s race featured a “Fun Run” or a “Marathon” course, both starting on the back field at Solana Pacific. Over 40 teams of students, teachers, parents and siblings completed 43 different challenges including math problems, identifying a mystery spot, word scrambles and scavenger hunts around the Carmel Valley Recreation Center to Carmel Valley Middle School to the Carmel Valley pool and back to Solana Pacific. The Searching Sandpipers won the Fun Run and Team 24k Gold (for the second year in a row) won the Marathon.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

