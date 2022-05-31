Solana Pacific Sandpiper Quest race returns

Solana Pacific School held its popular Sandpiper Quest event again May 25. This year’s race featured a “Fun Run” or a “Marathon” course, both starting on the back field at Solana Pacific. Over 40 teams of students, teachers, parents and siblings completed 43 different challenges including math problems, identifying a mystery spot, word scrambles and scavenger hunts around the Carmel Valley Recreation Center to Carmel Valley Middle School to the Carmel Valley pool and back to Solana Pacific. The Searching Sandpipers won the Fun Run and Team 24k Gold (for the second year in a row) won the Marathon.

Photos by Robert McKenzie