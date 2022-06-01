2022 Memorial Day Ceremony held in Solana Beach

The City of Solana Beach and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5431 co-hosted a 2022 Memorial Day Ceremony May 30 at the La Colonia Park Veterans Honor Courtyard. The event included: participation by Camp Pendleton Young Marines Color Guards; the Santa Fe Christian School Band performed patriotic songs; “Feathers From Heaven” doves were released; the Veterans Memorial wall honoring Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars was available for viewing, and more.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas