2022 Memorial Day Ceremony held in Solana Beach

Danielle Jernigan, Collin Farrar (Mira Mesa High School student/Air Force Junior ROTC member; special guest speaker), Alma and Julian Gonzales (he's VFW Post 5431 Commander and program emcee)
1/27
Solana Beach Mayor Lisa Heebner giving Official City Welcome and Remarks
2/27
Julian Gonzales (program emcee and VFW Post 5431 Commander)
3/27
Veterans Steven Ellwood and George Townsend
4/27
Randy Treadway, representing POW/MIA
5/27
Solana Beach Mayor Lisa Heebner giving Official City Welcome and Remarks
6/27
The Santa Fe Christian School Band
7/27
Shannon Bradley delivering Proclamation from Congressman Mike Levin
8/27
Presentation of the Colors by Camp Pendleton Young Marines
9/27
Collin Farrar (Mira Mesa High School student and Air Force Junior ROTC member; special guest speaker)
10/27
Daniel and Janet Escobedo, Lova Drake, Bob Stillman, Sue Rodrigues
11/27
"Feathers from Heaven" (release of the doves), provided by Joe and Leslie Irwin
12/27
"Feathers from Heaven" (release of the doves), provided by Joe and Leslie Irwin
13/27
Gregg Ichabod Blankenship and Linda Blankenship, William Southall, Daniel Rojo
14/27
Audience attending program
15/27
Audience attending program
16/27
Julian Gonzales (program emcee and VFW Post 5431 Commander)
17/27
Randy Treadway, representing POW/MIA
18/27
Danielle Jernigan, Collin Farrar (Mira Mesa High School student/Air Force Junior ROTC member; special guest speaker), Alma and Julian Gonzales (he's VFW Post 5431 Commander and program emcee)
19/27
Kelly Harless (Solana Beach city council member and Deputy Mayor), Judy Hegenauer (former Solana Beach city council member and former Deputy Mayor), Kristy Becker (Solana Beach city council member and former Deputy Mayor), Tina Zucker
20/27
Heritage Museum docents Kathalyn Nelson and Phyllis Schwartzlose, with visitor Terri Andrews
21/27
Collin Farrar (Mira Mesa High School student and Air Force Junior ROTC member; special guest speaker)
22/27
The Santa Fe Christian School Band
23/27
Ron Rodriguez delivering invocation
24/27
Ron Rodriguez delivering invocation
25/27
Solana Beach Mayor Lisa Heebner giving Official City Welcome and Remarks
26/27
Presentation of the Colors by Camp Pendleton Young Marines
27/27
The City of Solana Beach and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5431 co-hosted a 2022 Memorial Day Ceremony May 30 at the La Colonia Park Veterans Honor Courtyard. The event included: participation by Camp Pendleton Young Marines Color Guards; the Santa Fe Christian School Band performed patriotic songs; “Feathers From Heaven” doves were released; the Veterans Memorial wall honoring Solana Beach Veterans of Foreign Wars was available for viewing, and more.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

