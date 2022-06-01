Carmel Creek Cougar Rattlerfest
Cougar Paw crafts were popular (Robert_McKenzie)
Lauren Blann with Finley and Hayley (Robert_McKenzie)
Lauren and Anthony Schmidt, with Trey, Layla, and Aleeia (Robert_McKenzie)
Aditi, Sujit Sivadas, Narain (Robert_McKenzie)
Youngji Kim and Younghwan Park, with Ellie, Evelyn, 1st grade teacher and newlywed Stephanie Miller (Robert_McKenzie)
Free Spirit the clown, Catherine McFadden with Vivian (Robert_McKenzie)
Tatiana Dorokhova with Tim (Robert_McKenzie)
Chris Suhar with Sienna (Robert_McKenzie)
Alex Monroe with Persephone and Willum (Robert_McKenzie)
Ther Ketabian Family (Robert_McKenzie)
Carmel Creek Elementary School students and families enjoyed a fun-filled end-of-the year celebration May 26 at the school’s Rattlerfest.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
