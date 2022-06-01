Carmel Creek Cougar Rattlerfest

Carmel Creek Elementary School students and families enjoyed a fun-filled end-of-the year celebration May 26 at the school’s Rattlerfest.

Alex Monroe with Persephone and Willum (Robert_McKenzie)

Free Spirit the clown, Catherine McFadden with Vivian (Robert_McKenzie)

Youngji Kim and Younghwan Park, with Ellie, Evelyn, 1st grade teacher and newlywed Stephanie Miller (Robert_McKenzie)

Lauren and Anthony Schmidt, with Trey, Layla, and Aleeia (Robert_McKenzie)

Lauren Blann with Finley and Hayley (Robert_McKenzie)

Newsletter Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.