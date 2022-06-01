Earl Warren Middle School Seahawk Showcase
Aubreana, Rhyan, Daisy, Ava, Chiara (Robert_McKenzie)
Performers Sage, Charlie, Alessia, Ava, Ollie, Naom (Robert_McKenzie)
Sinem Uz, with award recipient Ali and Sara (Robert_McKenzie)
Julie Crosby with Max (Robert_McKenzie)
Lucy and AJ Janoyan, with Vaughn and award recipient Arno (Robert_McKenzie)
Aaron, Patrick Conerty and digital artist Elena with her work (Robert_McKenzie)
Department chair Tami Austin (center) with exhibiting artists Max, Babs, Karen, Cailin (Robert_McKenzie)
Marcie Sasina with artist Calie and her digital interpretation of her younger self (Robert_McKenzie)
Sonya Solinsky, award recipient Gabriele, Roberto Lucariello (Robert_McKenzie)
Fred and Elaine Volpe with award recipient Cailin (Robert_McKenzie)
Earl Warren Middle School hosted its Seahawk Showcase, a “Night Celebrating the Arts and Student Achievement,” on May 26. The evening opened with an art gallery followed by student awards and concluded with performances by music and drama students.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
