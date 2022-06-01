Share
Earl Warren Middle School Seahawk Showcase

Aubreana, Rhyan, Daisy, Ava, Chiara
Performers Sage, Charlie, Alessia, Ava, Ollie, Naom
Sinem Uz, with award recipient Ali and Sara
Julie Crosby with Max
Lucy and AJ Janoyan, with Vaughn and award recipient Arno
Aaron, Patrick Conerty and digital artist Elena with her work
Department chair Tami Austin (center) with exhibiting artists Max, Babs, Karen, Cailin
Marcie Sasina with artist Calie and her digital interpretation of her younger self
Sonya Solinsky, award recipient Gabriele, Roberto Lucariello
Fred and Elaine Volpe with award recipient Cailin
Earl Warren Middle School hosted its Seahawk Showcase, a “Night Celebrating the Arts and Student Achievement,” on May 26. The evening opened with an art gallery followed by student awards and concluded with performances by music and drama students.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

