Canyon Crest Academy Class of 2022
1/44
Principal Brett Killeen and honored guests lead the procession of graduates
2/44
Shiva Kansagara welcomes graduates, parents, and guests to the 2022 graduation ceremony
3/44
Aerin Flaharty, Taban Tahmassebi
4/44
The 2022 Canyon Crest Academy procession of graduates
5/44
Classified Employee of the Year Kris Gotta hands a diploma to a CCA graduate
6/44
HaoBin Cao, Ethan Chang, Nicholas Bednarz, Tiana Abrishami
7/44
Greg Holowka, Bodhi Heckt
8/44
Paige Chew, Lena Chen, Karina Asriyan
9/44
CCA Principal Brett Killeen recalls the highlights of the last four years
10/44
Daniel Baker, Mateu Bernal
11/44
Cooper Buchanan, Xavier Chauvapun, Junwoo Bahn
12/44
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
13/44
Principal Brett Killeen and honored guests lead the procession of graduates
14/44
Kate Sanchez, Sarah Skinner
15/44
Daniel Peetroff, Kasra Farsoudi
16/44
Marissa Goswami, Jasmine Elasaad
17/44
CCA Principal Brett Killeen recalls the highlights of the last four years
18/44
Angelina Ochoa, Jillian Brown, Leonardo Altafini
19/44
Counselors Christine Barragan, Vanessa McPherson, Holly Austin, Kellianne Abshier, Ashley Bahner
20/44
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
21/44
Deputy Superintendent Mark Miller hands a diploma to a CCA graduate
22/44
Bellal Kerdi, Emanuele Rimini
23/44
Shiva Kansagara welcomes graduates, parents, and guests to the 2022 graduation ceremony
24/44
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
25/44
Lexie Gaball, Sophia Cao
26/44
Elizabeth Murphy, Cameron Harelson
27/44
CCA Principal Brett Killeen recalls the highlights of the last four years
28/44
Student vocalists prepare to sing the National Anthem
29/44
Eden Maldonado, Isabelle Markets, Katerina Mueller
30/44
Bogdan Brzuchacz, Aleksandra Knezevic
31/44
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
32/44
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
33/44
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
34/44
Audrey Womack, Gabriella Kojima
35/44
Classified Employee of the Year Kris Gotta hands a diploma to a CCA graduate
36/44
The 2022 Canyon Crest Academy procession of graduates
37/44
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
38/44
Deputy Superintendent Mark Miller hands a diploma to a CCA graduate
39/44
Jacob Chen, Rosalind Snider, Berta Soler
40/44
Principal Brett Killeen with Sakura Bindley
41/44
Counselor Ashley Banner with Deputy Superintendent for Administrative Services Mark Miller
42/44
Deputy Superintendent Mark Miller hands a diploma to a CCA graduate
43/44
Student vocalists prepare to sing the National Anthem
44/44
Milou Bandell, Malia Betros
Canyon Crest Academy students and their families celebrated graduation and their many accomplishments at a ceremony held June 3 at CCA.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.