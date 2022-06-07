Share
Canyon Crest Academy Class of 2022

Principal Brett Killeen and honored guests lead the procession of graduates
1/44
Shiva Kansagara welcomes graduates, parents, and guests to the 2022 graduation ceremony
2/44
Aerin Flaharty, Taban Tahmassebi
3/44
The 2022 Canyon Crest Academy procession of graduates
4/44
Classified Employee of the Year Kris Gotta hands a diploma to a CCA graduate
5/44
HaoBin Cao, Ethan Chang, Nicholas Bednarz, Tiana Abrishami
6/44
Greg Holowka, Bodhi Heckt
7/44
Paige Chew, Lena Chen, Karina Asriyan
8/44
CCA Principal Brett Killeen recalls the highlights of the last four years
9/44
Daniel Baker, Mateu Bernal
10/44
Cooper Buchanan, Xavier Chauvapun, Junwoo Bahn
11/44
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
12/44
Principal Brett Killeen and honored guests lead the procession of graduates
13/44
Kate Sanchez, Sarah Skinner
14/44
Daniel Peetroff, Kasra Farsoudi
15/44
Marissa Goswami, Jasmine Elasaad
16/44
CCA Principal Brett Killeen recalls the highlights of the last four years
17/44
Angelina Ochoa, Jillian Brown, Leonardo Altafini
18/44
Counselors Christine Barragan, Vanessa McPherson, Holly Austin, Kellianne Abshier, Ashley Bahner
19/44
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
20/44
Deputy Superintendent Mark Miller hands a diploma to a CCA graduate
21/44
Bellal Kerdi, Emanuele Rimini
22/44
Shiva Kansagara welcomes graduates, parents, and guests to the 2022 graduation ceremony
23/44
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
24/44
Lexie Gaball, Sophia Cao
25/44
Elizabeth Murphy, Cameron Harelson
26/44
CCA Principal Brett Killeen recalls the highlights of the last four years
27/44
Student vocalists prepare to sing the National Anthem
28/44
Eden Maldonado, Isabelle Markets, Katerina Mueller
29/44
Bogdan Brzuchacz, Aleksandra Knezevic
30/44
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
31/44
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
32/44
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
33/44
Audrey Womack, Gabriella Kojima
34/44
Classified Employee of the Year Kris Gotta hands a diploma to a CCA graduate
35/44
The 2022 Canyon Crest Academy procession of graduates
36/44
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
37/44
Deputy Superintendent Mark Miller hands a diploma to a CCA graduate
38/44
Jacob Chen, Rosalind Snider, Berta Soler
39/44
Principal Brett Killeen with Sakura Bindley
40/44
Counselor Ashley Banner with Deputy Superintendent for Administrative Services Mark Miller
41/44
Deputy Superintendent Mark Miller hands a diploma to a CCA graduate
42/44
Student vocalists prepare to sing the National Anthem
43/44
Milou Bandell, Malia Betros
44/44
Rancho Santa Fe Review
Canyon Crest Academy students and their families celebrated graduation and their many accomplishments at a ceremony held June 3 at CCA.

Photos by Jon Clark

