TPHS Class of 2022

Torrey Pines High School students and their families celebrated student achievements and bid a fond farewell to the school at a graduation ceremony held June 3 at TPHS. Photos by Jon Clark

TPHS Principal Rob Coppo and honored guests lead the procession of graduates

Teacher of the Year Lars Trupe presents a diploma to a graduate

TPHS Principal Rob Coppo makes opening remarks at the 2022 graduation ceremony

TPHS Principal Rob Coppo addresses the class of 2022

Senior Class Council president Brycen Monjazeb welcomes students, parents, and guests to the 2022 graduation ceremony

Family and friends at the TPHS 2022 graduation ceremony

Senior vocalist Aaron She sings the National Anthem

Honored guests at the Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony

