Share
Photo Galleries

TPHS Class of 2022

Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
1/44
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony 
Honored guests at the Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
2/44
Honored guests at the Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony 
Honored guests at the Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
3/44
Honored guests at the Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony 
Principal Robb Coppo presents a diploma to a graduate
4/44
Principal Robb Coppo presents a diploma to a graduate 
Senior vocalist Aaron She sings the National Anthem
5/44
Senior vocalist Aaron She sings the National Anthem 
Senior vocalist Aaron She sings the National Anthem
6/44
Senior vocalist Aaron She sings the National Anthem 
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
7/44
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony 
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
8/44
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony 
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
9/44
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony 
Family and friends at the TPHS 2022 graduation ceremony
10/44
Family and friends at the TPHS 2022 graduation ceremony 
Senior Class Council president Brycen Monjazeb welcomes students, parents, and guests to the 2022 graduation ceremony
11/44
Senior Class Council president Brycen Monjazeb welcomes students, parents, and guests to the 2022 graduation ceremony 
Teacher of the Year Lars Trupe presents a diploma to a graduate
12/44
Teacher of the Year Lars Trupe presents a diploma to a graduate 
TPHS Principal Rob Coppo addresses the class of 2022
13/44
TPHS Principal Rob Coppo addresses the class of 2022 
TPHS Principal Rob Coppo makes opening remarks at the 2022 graduation ceremony
14/44
TPHS Principal Rob Coppo makes opening remarks at the 2022 graduation ceremony 
ASB President Sofia Serrano speaks about Resilience
15/44
ASB President Sofia Serrano speaks about Resilience 
Senior Class Council Vice President Mateo Pacelli introduces Principal Rob Coppo
16/44
Senior Class Council Vice President Mateo Pacelli introduces Principal Rob Coppo 
Teacher of the Year Lars Trupe presents a diploma to a graduate
17/44
Teacher of the Year Lars Trupe presents a diploma to a graduate 
Principal Robb Coppo presents a diploma to a graduate
18/44
Principal Robb Coppo presents a diploma to a graduate 
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
19/44
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony 
Rocco Delgadillo, Ji Won Byun, Harrison Dwinell, Marcus Josaitis
20/44
Rocco Delgadillo, Ji Won Byun, Harrison Dwinell, Marcus Josaitis 
Xander Newell, Philine Klas, Angelo Guiliana, Leonie Glaesner
21/44
Xander Newell, Philine Klas, Angelo Guiliana, Leonie Glaesner 
Yuehua Xie, David Lee
22/44
Yuehua Xie, David Lee 
Torrey Pines High School 2022 procession of graduates
23/44
Torrey Pines High School 2022 procession of graduates 
Gabrielle Rojo, Katerina Matic, Olivia Miller
24/44
Gabrielle Rojo, Katerina Matic, Olivia Miller 
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
25/44
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony 
Andrew Mitchell, Reagan Loew, Will Morgans
26/44
Andrew Mitchell, Reagan Loew, Will Morgans 
Ella Keller, Mikolina Hadzibabic, Ali Polidori
27/44
Ella Keller, Mikolina Hadzibabic, Ali Polidori 
Patrick Unick, Olivia Miller, Ella Keller, Joseph Dezzani
28/44
Patrick Unick, Olivia Miller, Ella Keller, Joseph Dezzani 
Bryan Lopez, Karla Rivera, Ashley Ortega
29/44
Bryan Lopez, Karla Rivera, Ashley Ortega 
Davis Wingate, Francisco Bajandas
30/44
Davis Wingate, Francisco Bajandas 
Torrey Pines High School 2022 procession of graduates
31/44
Torrey Pines High School 2022 procession of graduates 
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
32/44
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony 
Sarah Marineau, Sophia Rauch
33/44
Sarah Marineau, Sophia Rauch 
Madison Geisern, Riley Latus
34/44
Madison Geisern, Riley Latus 
Caleb Mastro, Ruben Osswald
35/44
Caleb Mastro, Ruben Osswald 
TPHS Principal Rob Coppo and honored guests lead the procession of graduates
36/44
TPHS Principal Rob Coppo and honored guests lead the procession of graduates 
George Cui, David Ni, Adam Slack, Augustine Breeze
37/44
George Cui, David Ni, Adam Slack, Augustine Breeze 
Lucas Zelaya, Alicia Melo
38/44
Lucas Zelaya, Alicia Melo 
Kailey Fusca, Zoey Forbes, Presley Bonynge, Carson Brown
39/44
Kailey Fusca, Zoey Forbes, Presley Bonynge, Carson Brown 
Counselors Chanelle Lary, Natalie Seward, Jen Magruder, Toni Zurcher, Sally Gervasini
40/44
Counselors Chanelle Lary, Natalie Seward, Jen Magruder, Toni Zurcher, Sally Gervasini 
Andrew race, Derek Stone, Andrew Kim, Nicholas Carlo, Kevin Koumjian
41/44
Andrew race, Derek Stone, Andrew Kim, Nicholas Carlo, Kevin Koumjian 
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony
42/44
Torrey Pines High School 2022 graduation ceremony 
Eden Pinn, Owen Taylor, Luke Stonier
43/44
Eden Pinn, Owen Taylor, Luke Stonier 
Judd Berman, Roman Hanna
44/44
Judd Berman, Roman Hanna 
Rancho Santa Fe Review
Share

Torrey Pines High School students and their families celebrated student achievements and bid a fond farewell to the school at a graduation ceremony held June 3 at TPHS.
Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement