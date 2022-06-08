North Coast Rep celebrates 40th anniversary at Spotlight Gala
Jerry and Sharon Stein, Dale Novina, Michael Marcus, Gigi Cramer (Vincent Andrunas)
Nancy Saw, Courtney King, Morgan King (Vincent Andrunas)
Nathan and Ashley King, Aren Camras, Morgan and Joshua King (Vincent Andrunas)
Susan and Haig Koshkarian, Bugz Baltzer (Vincent Andrunas)
Laura Bertagnolli, Arlene Esgate, Dee Ammon (Vincent Andrunas)
Rich and Sharon Leib, Hannah Step, Sydney Step, Brandon Parks (Vincent Andrunas)
Leonard Hirsch (past Champion for the Arts honoree), Barbara Hoffer, Wendy and Marc Tayer (he’s NCRT board president) (Vincent Andrunas)
Susan Fielder, Jack Powell, Sandy Dodge, Judy White (Vincent Andrunas)
Jay and Julie Sarno (past Champion for the Arts honorees), Carolyn and John Strauss (Vincent Andrunas)
NCRT artists entertaining on stage (Vincent Andrunas)
Christopher Williams, Bruce Turk, Katie MacNichol, Ben Cole, Brian Mackey (Vincent Andrunas)
Tom and Tracey Bobowski, Laura and Mark Bertagnolli (Vincent Andrunas)
Bill Kerlin (NCRT managing director), Jamie Carr (gala honorary chair), Sarah King and Laura Applegate (gala co-chairs), Denise Young and David Ellenstein (he’s NCRT artistic director) (Vincent Andrunas)
Yvonne Estime, Gene Summ (Vincent Andrunas)
Nancy Richards, Elizabeth Tresp, Marion Dodson, Beverly Liberman (Vincent Andrunas)
Haley Dunning, Hal and Hilary Dunning (Vincent Andrunas)
Jeff and Dori Patterson, Ann and Nick Stahl (Vincent Andrunas)
Champions for the Arts honorees: Jeanette Stevens, Hal and Pam Fuson (Vincent Andrunas)
Tom and Julie Karlo, Berit and Tom Durler, Chuck and Judy Wheatley (Vincent Andrunas)
North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach honored its “40th Anniversary Season” at its Spotlight Gala held June 5 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.
The event included a presentation of the Champion for the Arts Award to Jeanette Stevens, Pam and Hal Fuson. Gala Chairs were Laura Applegate and Sarah King, and Jamie Carr was the event’s Honorary Chair.The gala also featured a cocktail reception, silent and live auction, dinner and musical performances. Visit northcoastrep.org for more information.
Photos by Vincent Andrunas
