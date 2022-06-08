North Coast Rep celebrates 40th anniversary at Spotlight Gala

North Coast Repertory Theatre in Solana Beach honored its “40th Anniversary Season” at its Spotlight Gala held June 5 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

The event included a presentation of the Champion for the Arts Award to Jeanette Stevens, Pam and Hal Fuson. Gala Chairs were Laura Applegate and Sarah King, and Jamie Carr was the event’s Honorary Chair.The gala also featured a cocktail reception, silent and live auction, dinner and musical performances. Visit northcoastrep.org for more information.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas