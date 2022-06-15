North Coast Women’s Connection Spring Luncheon
Patricia Van Gorder, North Coast Womens Connection Chair Jill Mulligan, Michele Hemesath, Lois Schaefer, Minnie Scott, Barbara Litwiller (Robert_McKenzie)
Nazlin Kassamali, Kathy Boehm, Susan Popov, Melanie Doyle (Robert_McKenzie)
Elin Fick, Diane Beyer, Margie Conner, Debra Judson-Earle (Robert_McKenzie)
Sue Harris, Robin Harris, Dina Kelsay, MaryAnn Powers, Jann Powers-Garza, Teresa Polanco (Robert_McKenzie)
Ferra Hodges, Amber Persia-Hodges, Mona Spate, Christine Patrize (Robert_McKenzie)
Michele Heppner, Lois Schaefer, Marijane Reeth, Lenore Warner (Robert_McKenzie)
Guest speaker B-Bop (aka Barbara Whitman), North Coast Womens Connection Chair Jill Mulligan (Robert_McKenzie)
Guest speakers Kathy Desmond and Patrick Desmond of CalPacificOrchids.com (Robert_McKenzie)
The North Coast Women’s Connection Spring Luncheon took place June 14 at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club in Solana Beach, The event featured guest speaker Barbara Whitman who discussed “What it Takes to be Good Enough”. Patrick Desmond, of Cal Pacific Orchid Farm in Encinitas, also spoke on “Learn about orchid care and arrangements”.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
