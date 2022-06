Fusion Dance Solana Beach presents ‘It’s Showtime’

Fusion Dance Solana Beach held “It’s Showtime” on June 5 at Solana Beach Towne Center. Fusion Dance presented four shows throughout the day in front of large audiences at an outdoor stage. About 350 students (ages 2-18 years old) performed at the annual event, showcasing their many talents and hard work over the last year. Visit www.fusiondancesolanabeach.com for more information.