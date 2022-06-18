Share
Photo Galleries

Celebrating the Hubbell Sculpture at the Del Mar Library

DMF President Betty Wheeler
1/13
DMF President Betty Wheeler (at right) welcomes attendees, including (L-R) Councilmember Dave Druker, Friends of the Del Mar Library President Pat Freeman, Susan Childs, and Mary Friestedt of the Del Mar Garden Club.
  (Hylton Lonstein/Del Mar Foundation)
Del Mar Garden Club members
2/13
Del Mar Garden Club members (L-R) Carol Steblay, Mary Friestedt, President Mara Bickett, Carol Kerridge, and Mayor Dwight Worden.
  (Hylton Lonstein/Del Mar Foundation)
Susan Childs (at right) visits with Don and Kathy Grimm
3/13
Susan Childs (at right) visits with Don and Kathy Grimm and Julie Maxey-Allison, DMF’s representative on the City’s Arts Advisory Committee.

  (Hylton Lonstein/Del Mar Foundation)
Polly Cipparone, branch manager
4/13
Polly Cipparone, branch manager of the Del Mar Library, welcomed attendees and introduced Jacqueline Ayala, Regional Principal Librarian, Coastal Region, who attended the celebration.
  (Hylton Lonstein/Del Mar Foundation)
Caleb Furgatch
5/13
Caleb Furgatch pulled the cords that simultaneously unveiled the brass plaque at the base of the sculpture, and the larger plaque in the garden, visible from the sidewalk.
  (Hylton Lonstein/Del Mar Foundation)
Polly Cipparrone, branch manager of Del Mar Library
6/13
Polly Cipparrone, branch manager of Del Mar Library, with Betty Wheeler and Caleb Furgatch, with the Hubbell sculpture.
  (Hylton Lonstein/Del Mar Foundation)
Caleb Furgatch (left), Councilmember Dave Druker, and Pat Freeman, President, Friends of Del Mar Library.
7/13
Caleb Furgatch (left), Councilmember Dave Druker, and Pat Freeman, President, Friends of Del Mar Library.
  (Hylton Lonstein/Del Mar Foundation)
Kathy Grimm and Julie Maxey-Allison
8/13
Kathy Grimm and Julie Maxey-Allison, Arts Advisory Committee members (at center) and Librarians Polly Cipparone and Jacqueline Ayala (at right) talk with Terry Kopanski (at left) and Don Grimm (in hat, at left).
  (Hylton Lonstein/Del Mar Foundation)
Caleb Furgatch and Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden
9/13
Caleb Furgatch and Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden
  (Hylton Lonstein/Del Mar Foundation)
Peter Jensen, treasurer of the Ilan-Lael Foundation, founded by James and Anne Hubbell, at left, with other attendees.
10/13
Peter Jensen, treasurer of the Ilan-Lael Foundation, founded by James and Anne Hubbell, at left, with other attendees.

  (Hylton Lonstein/Del Mar Foundation)
The Hubbell sculpture frames Councilmember Dave Druker.
11/13
The Hubbell sculpture frames Councilmember Dave Druker.
  (Hylton Lonstein/Del Mar Foundation)
The larger plaque, installed mid-garden
12/13
The larger plaque, installed mid-garden, will provide viewers from the sidewalk in front of the Library with information about the sculpture. Peter Jensen, Treasurer of the Ilan-Lael Foundation, is framed by two of the redwood elements of the sculpture.
  (Hylton Lonstein/Del Mar Foundation)
The Hubbell sculpture, A River Of Time, as viewed from the path at the top of the garden.
13/13
The Hubbell sculpture, A River Of Time, as viewed from the path at the top of the garden.
  (Hylton Lonstein/Del Mar Foundation)
Share

In 1997, Del Mar acquired its first permanent public artwork, A River Of Time — a bronze and redwood sculpture by acclaimed artist James Hubbell, funded by an anonymous donor through the Del Mar Foundation.

On June 3, 2022, community members gathered to observe the unveiling of two bronze plaques identifying the artwork. Del Mar resident Susan Childs had recently noticed that the Hubbell sculpture lacked identifying information, and she generously donated to DMF for these plaques, so that information about this significant artwork is available to those viewing the sculpture.

The reception at the Del Mar Library, sponsored by DMF and Friends of the Del Mar Library, brought together city and library officials, representatives of the Ilan-Lael Foundation founded by the Hubbells, Del Mar Garden Club members who are responsible for the garden where the sculpture is located, and supporters of public art. Together, attendees celebrated the artist, the donor who made the artwork possible, and the collaborative efforts in 1997-99 that made this first public art acquisition possible.

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement