Celebrating the Hubbell Sculpture at the Del Mar Library

In 1997, Del Mar acquired its first permanent public artwork, A River Of Time — a bronze and redwood sculpture by acclaimed artist James Hubbell, funded by an anonymous donor through the Del Mar Foundation.

On June 3, 2022, community members gathered to observe the unveiling of two bronze plaques identifying the artwork. Del Mar resident Susan Childs had recently noticed that the Hubbell sculpture lacked identifying information, and she generously donated to DMF for these plaques, so that information about this significant artwork is available to those viewing the sculpture.

The reception at the Del Mar Library, sponsored by DMF and Friends of the Del Mar Library, brought together city and library officials, representatives of the Ilan-Lael Foundation founded by the Hubbells, Del Mar Garden Club members who are responsible for the garden where the sculpture is located, and supporters of public art. Together, attendees celebrated the artist, the donor who made the artwork possible, and the collaborative efforts in 1997-99 that made this first public art acquisition possible.