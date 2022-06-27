Share
2022 Don Diego Gala

Tom Laff, John Omahen, scholarship recipient Carson Rossi, Rosa Garrett, Denise Caster, board member Kirby Morrison
Retiring Executive Director Chana Mannen and Chair Emeritus/Gala co-chair Roxana Foxx with proclamation from Congressman Mike Levin recognizing her service to the Don Diego Scholarship Foundation
Chair Emeritus/Gala co-chair Roxana Foxx, Chair Emeritus Jon Liss, Inaugural Executive Director of the Don Diego Scholarship Foundation (1986-2022) Chana Mannen
Marc McCaughan, Tad Bender, Grace Bender, Karen and Steve Colburn
The Class of 2022, front row: Kyra Chen, Darby Gallagher, Madilyn Golden, Rachel Rapue, Julia Bellavance, Anna Sohn, Monica Ferris, Abigail Cotton, Alyssa Arias, Marianne Sadik. Back row: Carson Rossi, Will Warner, Ethan Rockwell, Charles Dilts, Pauldean Gevarges, Skylar Rossi Not pictured: Amelie Simpson, Keleigh Williamson
Jeannie and Gerry Ranglas were the successful bidders for the lamb
Dominique Gevarges, Pauldean Gevarges, and James Gevarges
Julie and Chuck Dilts, Charles Dilts
Madilyn Golden, Matt and Brooke Golden
Candace Humbar, Dr. Joan Kaestner, Linda Howard
Table sponsor Francie Shewmaker and board member Stephen Shewmaker, Silver Sponsors Shari Schenk, Sydney Schenk, and board member Frederick Schenk, board Treasurer George Karetas
Board Secretary D Prestininzi, Treasurer/Gold Sponsor George Karetas, Chairman/Gala co-chair Juanita Hayes, Vice Chairman John Hoeflich
The Rossi Family reacts to their successful auction bid for Chance the puppy
Auctioneer Frederick Schenk introduces Chance the puppy to the bidders
Top scholarship recipient Ethan Rockwell
Jolane and Kevin Crawford
Daniel Rossi, Carson Rossi, Skylar Rossi, Corey Rossi, and Lacey Rossi
Rosalina Arias, 2022 Scholarship recipient Alyssa Arias, 2020 Scholarship recipient Nikki Arias, Josue Arrias
Silver Sponsors/Board member/Gala co-chair Susan Farrior and Mike Farrior
Top scholarship recipient Ethan Rockwell, Lizbeth Ecke, board member Stephen Shewmaker
Paul and Marilynn Gallagher, Darby Gallagher
Lizbeth Ecke, Rose Marie Royster, Shari Schenk
Guests at Don Diego Scholarship Foundation’s June 24 “Reunite & Celebrate” Gala and Sam Hunt Concert at the San Diego County Fair were the very first event-goers to enjoy “The Center” at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The venue will soon come alive with performances presented by the famed Belly Up. On this night it was a festive destination welcoming Gala-goers back after a two-year, pandemic-driven hiatus.

Although the venue was indoors, the evening’s stars shown brightly as, one by one, Don Diego’s Class of 2022 Scholars sharing a total of $55,000 in college scholarships took to the stage to receive their awards from donors and tell the enthusiastic audience where they were headed: Duke, Purdue, South Dakota State, Cal Poly and UC Davis, among other universities; and their intended careers, including biomed scientist, conservation officer, interior architect, and even Don Diego’s first chef.

Top scholar Ethan Rockwell, who won three scholarships totaling $11,000, spoke on behalf of his 17 peers as he told 200+ attendees, “We thank the donors so much for this high honor. The money will help immensely and we appreciate your faith in us.”

Abigail Cotton, like Ethan an outstanding Valley Center high graduate, said she will use her two scholarships, totaling $8,000, to major in animal science at Blinn College on her way to becoming a livestock veterinarian.

Among the families attending the gala were Josue and Rosa Arias of Julian with their daughters Alyssa and Nikki. Alyssa is a 2022 scholar; Nikki won a top $20,000 award in 2020. Their bursting-with-pride parents related, “Our girls are a huge blessing to us. We believed our children, first-generation Americans, should do better than ourselves, and here they are, both UC Davis students! Being first-generation college students is thanks to their hard work. We thank Don Diego for believing in them.”

Visit www.dondiegoscholarship.org for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

