‘Concerts at the Cove’ series returns in Solana Beach

'Concerts at the Cove' brings local musicians to Fletcher Cove Park on Thursday nights through Aug 25
1/27
‘Concerts at the Cove’ brings local musicians to Fletcher Cove Park on Thursday nights through Aug 25  (jon clark)
Jacques Cohen, Linda Wallace
2/27
Jacques Cohen, Linda Wallace  (jon clark)
Gary, Pam, and Alyssa Leander
3/27
Gary, Pam, and Alyssa Leander  (jon clark)
Julia Kowieski, Ellie and Jen Blackwell
4/27
Julia Kowieski, Ellie and Jen Blackwell  (jon clark)
Brock Taylor, NIck Zitlow
5/27
Brock Taylor, NIck Zitlow  (jon clark)
Dianne Bodzin, Ollie Olivas
6/27
Dianne Bodzin, Ollie Olivas  (jon clark)
Samantha Noonan, Rory Donald, Haley and Brian Grover, Laurie Grover
7/27
Samantha Noonan, Rory Donald, Haley and Brian Grover, Laurie Grover  (jon clark)
Tom Poure, Sandra Maluia
9/27
Tom Poure, Sandra Maluia  (jon clark)
The Sullivan-Warfel family
11/27
The Sullivan-Warfel family  (jon clark)
Back: Benjamin Hughes, Erin Hughes, Shannon Kotnik. Front: Allison Hughes, Norah Kotnik
12/27
Back: Benjamin Hughes, Erin Hughes, Shannon Kotnik. Front: Allison Hughes, Norah Kotnik  (jon clark)
Linn Buettner, Lisa Knight, Ulrike Bartlett
13/27
Linn Buettner, Lisa Knight, Ulrike Bartlett  (jon clark)
Raymond Wang, Cassandre Yam, Natalie Wang, Jaclyn Wang, Marcella Wang
15/27
Raymond Wang, Cassandre Yam, Natalie Wang, Jaclyn Wang, Marcella Wang  (jon clark)
Marney Forbes, Jean Smith, Pem Smith, Mike Forbes
16/27
Marney Forbes, Jean Smith, Pem Smith, Mike Forbes  (jon clark)
Guitarist Sergio D. Tala was the featured performer
17/27
Guitarist Sergio D. Tala was the featured performer  (jon clark)
Samantha Noonan, Rory Donald, Haley and Brian Grover, Laurie Grover
23/27
Samantha Noonan, Rory Donald, Haley and Brian Grover, Laurie Grover  (jon clark)
Raegan Prior, Brittany and Luke Haley, Monica Davey
24/27
Raegan Prior, Brittany and Luke Haley, Monica Davey  (jon clark)
Jerry Johnson, Julie Van der Auwera, George Zalatan
25/27
Jerry Johnson, Julie Van der Auwera, George Zalatan  (jon clark)
The city of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern hosted first event of this summer’s “Concerts at the Cove” series June 23 featuring Sergio D. Tala (Mediterranean guitar). The series brings local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances for all ages Thursday nights from 6 to 7:45 p.m. June 23 to Aug. 25 in an outdoor setting by the beach.

For more information, including the summer’s lineup visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453.

Photos by Jon Clark

