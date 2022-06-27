‘Concerts at the Cove’ series returns in Solana Beach

The city of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern hosted first event of this summer’s “Concerts at the Cove” series June 23 featuring Sergio D. Tala (Mediterranean guitar). The series brings local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances for all ages Thursday nights from 6 to 7:45 p.m. June 23 to Aug. 25 in an outdoor setting by the beach.

For more information, including the summer’s lineup visit cityofsolanabeach.org or call 858-720-2453.

Photos by Jon Clark