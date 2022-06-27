Share
Curebound announces $3.2 million raised at Padres Pedal the Cause

Dr. Ezra Cohen, Reuben Shaw, Ze'ev Ronai and Anne Marbarger
Dr. Ezra Cohen of UC San Diego’s Moores Cancer Center, Reuben Shaw of the Salk Institute for Biological Studies and Ze’ev Ronai of Sanford Burnham Prebys accept the Padres Pedal the Cause fundraising check from Curebound Chief Executive Anne Marbarger.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Chris and Jennifer Montgomery, Pete and Sally Welly and Curebound Chief Executive Anne Marbarger
Chris and Jennifer Montgomery, Pete and Sally Welly and Curebound Chief Executive Anne Marbarger attend Curebound’s “World Without Cancer Impact Celebration” on June 16.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Suzanne Hatcher, James Short and Megan Waddell
Suzanne Hatcher, James Short and Megan Waddell  (Vincent Andrunas)
Curebound announces the amount raised at this year's Padres Pedal the Cause fundraiser for cancer research: $3,209,520.
Curebound announces the amount raised at this year’s Padres Pedal the Cause fundraiser for cancer research: $3,209,520.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lauren and Ryan Thorvaldsen, Bridget Young and Ken Kawachi
Lauren and Ryan Thorvaldsen, Bridget Young and Ken Kawachi  (Vincent Andrunas)
Flatbread and pizza were among the food served at Curebound's "A World Without Cancer" event.
Flatbread and pizza were among the food served at Curebound’s “A World Without Cancer” event.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Melinda Yozamp, Eric Graves and Brynn Jennings
Melinda Yozamp, Eric Graves and Brynn Jennings  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dianne and Ure Kretowicz and Kim Reed
Dianne and Ure Kretowicz and Kim Reed  (Vincent Andrunas)
Erika DiLeva, Christine Drummy, Kathy Thurman, Connor Gill
Erika DiLeva, Christine Drummy, Kathy Thurman, Connor Gill  (Vincent Andrunas)
Robert Murtfeldt, Shelley Zimmerman and Nancy and Bill Hearne
Robert Murtfeldt, Shelley Zimmerman and Nancy and Bill Hearne  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jason Moorhead, Keenan Salvati and Aubrey Valencia
Jason Moorhead, Keenan Salvati and Aubrey Valencia  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Ezra Cohen, Cindy and Larry Bloch and Ze'ev Ronai
Dr. Ezra Cohen, Cindy and Larry Bloch and Ze’ev Ronai  (Vincent Andrunas)
Patrick Brown, Lauren Hanna and Mark Steele
Patrick Brown, Lauren Hanna and Mark Steele  (Vincent Andrunas)
Diane and Russ Gold, Kimberly and Misha Golynskiy and Tonya Ohrel
Diane and Russ Gold, Kimberly and Misha Golynskiy and Tonya Ohrel  (Vincent Andrunas)
Christian Mua, Kim Seaberg, Madison Taylor-Hawk and James Tucker
Christian Mua, Kim Seaberg, Madison Taylor-Hawk and James Tucker  (Vincent Andrunas)
Monal Mehta, Felice Shieh, Zachary Hornby and Melissa Fitzgerald
Monal Mehta, Felice Shieh, Zachary Hornby and Melissa Fitzgerald  (Vincent Andrunas)
Announcement of the amount raised: $3,209, 520
Announcement of the amount raised: $3,209, 520  (Vincent Andrunas)
Preparing to announce the amount raised
Preparing to announce the amount raised  (Vincent Andrunas)
Luca, Dominic, Amy and Angelina Repetti
Luca, Dominic, Amy and Angelina Repetti  (Vincent Andrunas)
Alexander Christian, Caroline Dupont, Tara Rezapour and James Mandrola
Alexander Christian, Caroline Dupont, Tara Rezapour and James Mandrola  (Vincent Andrunas)
Celebration guests applaud
Celebration guests applaud  (Vincent Andrunas)
Herika Baker, Kellie Sullivan and Isis Malagrino
Herika Baker, Kellie Sullivan and Isis Malagrino  (Vincent Andrunas)
Drs. Sheldon Morris and Catriona Jamieson, and Sally and John Hood
Drs. Sheldon Morris and Catriona Jamieson, and Sally and John Hood  (Vincent Andrunas)
Curebound, a San Diego-based nonprofit organization that raises and invests strategic funding in translational cancer research projects, held a “World Without Cancer Impact Celebration” on June 16 at Farmer & The Seahorse in Torrey Pines.

The event was held to announce a record-breaking fundraising year for Padres Pedal the Cause. The signature event, held on April 9 at Petco Park, brought 2,200 participants together in the fight against cancer for one of Southern California’s largest stand-alone cancer fundraising events, and raised $3,209,520.

Operated in partnership with the San Diego Padres, “Padres Pedal” has raised more than $18 million to date to fund 80 innovative research grants in all types of cancer.

All funds raised from Padres Pedal will go towards collaborative cancer research between six local institutions: UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center, Salk Institute, Sanford Burnham Prebys, Rady Children’s Hospital, La Jolla Institute for Immunology, and Scripps Research. For more information, visit www.curebound.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

