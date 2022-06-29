Share
Summer Twilight Concert series returns to Del Mar

The first Del Mar Summer Twilight Concert of the 2022 season
1/29
The first Del Mar Summer Twilight Concert of the 2022 season  (jon clark)
Carolyn Cartwright, Sima Paradise, Andrea Code, Marisa Frye, Kathryn Morgan, Tonya Taul, Lisa Fiori
2/29
Carolyn Cartwright, Sima Paradise, Andrea Code, Marisa Frye, Kathryn Morgan, Tonya Taul, Lisa Fiori  (jon clark)
The Donnis Trio was the opening act at the Del Mar Summer Twilight Concert on June 28
3/29
The Donnis Trio was the opening act at the Del Mar Summer Twilight Concert on June 28 
Gail Cornelius, John Stinson, Julie Myers
4/29
Gail Cornelius, John Stinson, Julie Myers  (jon clark)
Allyn Pon, Val Pon, Dara Chantarit
5/29
Allyn Pon, Val Pon, Dara Chantarit  (jon clark)
Kerry and Mandie Guinn
6/29
Kerry and Mandie Guinn  (jon clark)
Les Kollegian, Amanda Allen
7/29
Les Kollegian, Amanda Allen  (jon clark)
Danielle Monteleone, Beth Dykstra
8/29
Danielle Monteleone, Beth Dykstra  (jon clark)
Kerry and Mandie Guinn
9/29
Kerry and Mandie Guinn  (jon clark)
Susan Tamburine, Paul Bass, Paul Bruce
10/29
Susan Tamburine, Paul Bass, Paul Bruce  (jon clark)
Greg Glassman, T Pat Stubbs
11/29
Greg Glassman, T Pat Stubbs  (jon clark)
Carolyn Cartwright, Sima Paradise, Andrea Code, Marisa Frye, Kathryn Morgan, Tonya Taul, Lisa Fiori
12/29
Carolyn Cartwright, Sima Paradise, Andrea Code, Marisa Frye, Kathryn Morgan, Tonya Taul, Lisa Fiori  (jon clark)
The Donnis Trio was the opening act at the Del Mar Summer Twilight Concert on June 28
13/29
The Donnis Trio was the opening act at the Del Mar Summer Twilight Concert on June 28  (jon clark)
The Donnis Trio was the opening act at the Del Mar Summer Twilight Concert on June 28
14/29
The Donnis Trio was the opening act at the Del Mar Summer Twilight Concert on June 28  (jon clark)
Gail Cornelius, John Stinson, Julie Myers
15/29
Gail Cornelius, John Stinson, Julie Myers  (jon clark)
Bart Stewart, Suzan Holcomb
16/29
Bart Stewart, Suzan Holcomb  (jon clark)
Kathy and Don Grimm
17/29
Kathy and Don Grimm  (jon clark)
Judy Livingston, Joy Brinker
18/29
Judy Livingston, Joy Brinker  (jon clark)
Scott Duhs, Scott Clark, Ed Colson
19/29
Scott Duhs, Scott Clark, Ed Colson  (jon clark)
Les Kollegian, Amanda Allen
20/29
Les Kollegian, Amanda Allen  (jon clark)
Danielle Monteleone, Beth Dykstra
21/29
Danielle Monteleone, Beth Dykstra  (jon clark)
The Wilkinson family
22/29
The Wilkinson family  (jon clark)
Greg Glassman, T Pat Stubbs
23/29
Greg Glassman, T Pat Stubbs  (jon clark)
Judy Livingston, Joy Brinker
24/29
Judy Livingston, Joy Brinker  (jon clark)
Kerstin Gottke, Laurel Martin, Michelle Curcio
25/29
Kerstin Gottke, Laurel Martin, Michelle Curcio  (jon clark)
26/29
cm-dmtwltcn-2206-012.jpg  (jon clark)
Scott Duhs, Scott Clark, Ed Colson
27/29
Scott Duhs, Scott Clark, Ed Colson  (jon clark)
Allyn Pon, Val Pon, Dara Chantarit
28/29
Allyn Pon, Val Pon, Dara Chantarit  (jon clark)
The Wilkinson family
29/29
The Wilkinson family  (jon clark)
The Del Mar Foundation’s popular Summer Twilight Concert series returned to Powerhouse Park on June 28, featuring local favorite The Sully Band. The festivities began with the Zel’s Opening Act, The Donnis Trio. The Foundation has also scheduled two more concerts for this summer: On July 19, perennial favorite The Mighty Untouchables will headline, followed by renowned Rolling Stones tribute band The Rolling Heartbreakers on Aug. 23.

Visit www.delmarfoundation.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

