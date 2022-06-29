Summer Twilight Concert series returns to Del Mar

The Del Mar Foundation’s popular Summer Twilight Concert series returned to Powerhouse Park on June 28, featuring local favorite The Sully Band. The festivities began with the Zel’s Opening Act, The Donnis Trio. The Foundation has also scheduled two more concerts for this summer: On July 19, perennial favorite The Mighty Untouchables will headline, followed by renowned Rolling Stones tribute band The Rolling Heartbreakers on Aug. 23.

Photos by Jon Clark