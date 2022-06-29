Summer Twilight Concert series returns to Del Mar
The first Del Mar Summer Twilight Concert of the 2022 season (jon clark)
Carolyn Cartwright, Sima Paradise, Andrea Code, Marisa Frye, Kathryn Morgan, Tonya Taul, Lisa Fiori (jon clark)
The Donnis Trio was the opening act at the Del Mar Summer Twilight Concert on June 28
Gail Cornelius, John Stinson, Julie Myers (jon clark)
Allyn Pon, Val Pon, Dara Chantarit (jon clark)
Kerry and Mandie Guinn (jon clark)
Les Kollegian, Amanda Allen (jon clark)
Danielle Monteleone, Beth Dykstra (jon clark)
Kerry and Mandie Guinn (jon clark)
Susan Tamburine, Paul Bass, Paul Bruce (jon clark)
Greg Glassman, T Pat Stubbs (jon clark)
Bart Stewart, Suzan Holcomb (jon clark)
Kathy and Don Grimm (jon clark)
Judy Livingston, Joy Brinker (jon clark)
Scott Duhs, Scott Clark, Ed Colson (jon clark)
The Wilkinson family (jon clark)
Kerstin Gottke, Laurel Martin, Michelle Curcio (jon clark)
cm-dmtwltcn-2206-012.jpg (jon clark)
Scott Duhs, Scott Clark, Ed Colson (jon clark)
The Del Mar Foundation’s popular Summer Twilight Concert series returned to Powerhouse Park on June 28, featuring local favorite The Sully Band. The festivities began with the Zel’s Opening Act, The Donnis Trio. The Foundation has also scheduled two more concerts for this summer: On July 19, perennial favorite The Mighty Untouchables will headline, followed by renowned Rolling Stones tribute band The Rolling Heartbreakers on Aug. 23.
Visit www.delmarfoundation.org.
Photos by Jon Clark
