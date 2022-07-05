Share
4th of July Parade returns to Del Mar

Ben Robles with Leo, Joy Robles, Sadie Robles, Odessa Robles, Coco Burnham, Tracy Burnham, Sunny Burnham, Tori Burnham  (jon clark)
The Chapman family  (jon clark)
Andreas, Oliver, Ann Marie, and Lily Johnsson  (jon clark)
Aiden Rizzo, Duke Ziskin, Jack Ziskin, Jean-Luc Phillips with Captain America  (jon clark)
4th of July Parade in Del Mar 2022  (jon clark)
4th of July Parade in Del Mar 2022  (jon clark)
4th of July Parade in Del Mar 2022  (jon clark)
Betty Wheeler (President, Del Mar Foundation), Mayor Dwight Worden, Shelly Skinner  (jon clark)
The 19th Street Crew  (jon clark)
Families gather for the 4th of July celebration in Del Mar  (jon clark)
4th of July Parade in Del Mar 2022  (jon clark)
4th of July Parade in Del Mar 2022  (jon clark)
The Del Mar Foundation banner at the front of the parade  (jon clark)
Molly Fleming, Finley Galvin, Sheryl Upkes, Riley Galvin  (jon clark)
The Afshar family  (jon clark)
The Watts family: Alec, Lucy, Christine, James, and Bodi  (jon clark)
Paige, Ryan, Brooke, and Lauren Lancaster  (jon clark)
The Joslin family  (jon clark)
Siena Valdivia, Luca Valdivia, Chase Terry, Tristan Harris  (jon clark)
Aiden Rizzo, Duke Ziskin, Jack Ziskin, Jean-Luc Phillips with Captain America  (jon clark)
Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden gets help from local scouts on the Powerhouse stage  (jon clark)
David and Cindy Patterson with Blue  (jon clark)
Andreas, Oliver, Ann Marie, and Lily Johnsson  (jon clark)
Del Mar Mayor Dwight Worden gets help from local scouts on the Powerhouse stage  (jon clark)
The White family  (jon clark)
Kevin Popovic, Loki, Petra Liljekvist  (jon clark)
The Peterson family  (jon clark)
The Nolen family vehicle  (jon clark)
The Ziskin family  (jon clark)
Gus keeps the train crossing safe for all 
Caroline Lepore, Monty Woolley 
Front: Theodora Hoyle, Nora Skinner, Kate Maggenti, Reese Walter. Back: Mark and Jennifer Maggenti, Whitney Walter 
Gordon and Jackson Giuliano 
Aksel Aannestad, Thomas Brath, Uncle Sam (aka Randy Hoyle), Emerson Hoyle, Anders Aannestad 
Jeff and Anne Danks, Jenny Burchell 
Aksel Aannestad, Thomas Brath, Uncle Sam (aka Randy Hoyle), Emerson Hoyle, Anders Aannestad 
The Arya and Westin families  (jon clark)
Vaughn Giuliano, Finn Walter, Everly Kruger 
Carol More, Terri Pavelko, Christy Hahn 
Local residents celebrated Independence Day July 4 at the Del Mar Foundation’s festive 4th of July Parade in Powerhouse Park which returned after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus. After the parade participants had the opportunity to enjoy refreshments, meet Uncle Sam, and compete in a bubblegum blowing contest.

Photos by Jon Clark

