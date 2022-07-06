Suzy and Karl Wagner celebrated by Rotary Club of Del Mar

For many people, emerging from the long dark 18-month winter of Covid, they were looking for some joy, fellowship, purposeful contributions to their community and a return to a sense of normalcy. The Rotary Club of Del Mar was no exception and Co-Presidents Suzy and Karl Wagner did not disappoint. Mindful of safety and travel restrictions, the club focused its activities on the community. On Sunday, June 26, the club came together to celebrated Suzy and Karl’s boundless success and the year’s club achievements with an end-of-the Rotary year party at Viewpoint Brewery.

Suzy and Karl led many meaningful projects in the Del Mar/Solana Beach area during their presidency. The very successful community events, Chili and Quackers chili cook-off and Ducky Derby and the Sunset Soiree, were coupled with hands-on projects in Del Mar and Solana Beach.

Club members met at the La Colonia Branch of the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito in the Eden Gardens neighborhood of Solana Beach to refurbish the access ramp to Casita de Gloria. Members installed new handrails and a fresh coat of paint.

Bill Rawlings organized the Del Mar Beautification Bench Refurbishment Project that was recently acknowledged at a Del Mar City Council meeting. Bill also built Christmas decorations for the Rotary village clock at 15th Street and Camino Del Mar, and headed club efforts to purchase and install the education bird sign on the San Dieguito Riverwalk.

Assisted by Santa, the club held its annual Christmas party for the Boys & Girls Club of San Dieguito, La Colonia.

Supporting the San Dieguito River Park Clean Up, they spent the morning removing non-native plants so that native species can thrive. The boardwalk and fencing in the western portion of the San Dieguito River Park was also built by Rotarians.

In partnership with the Del Mar Village Association, the club displayed Welcome Summer and American flags along Camino Del Mar. They organized beach clean-ups in Del Mar. They provided many hands-on hours at the Holiday Basket family support program in December.

For local youth, the club provided numerous scholarships for middle school and high school students, sponsors Interact clubs for students at Torrey Pines and Cathedral Catholic High Schools, a Model United Nations program, a music competition, supports a Scout troop and youth sports teams, and mentors a Rotaract club for students at USD. The club also provided significant grants to underwrite many programs like the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito and the Del Mar Lifeguards.

Rotary Club of Del Mar proudly donated $4,600 to help the San Diego Workshops for Warrior where veterans earn skills and credentials they need and to ensure that veterans transition from the military into high-paying, in-demand jobs in Machining & Welding. The club also completed 28 international projects including the final push to eradicate polio from the world.

To culminate the club’s successes, Past President Don Fipps received the well-deserved, hard earned honor to serve as Rotary District Governor during the 2023-24 Rotary year.

Also recognized at the celebratory event was the Board of Directors assisting Susy and Karl including Sharon Schendel, Matt Kurth, Donna Fipps, Kathleen Reed, Jim Davies, Dugan Lamoise, Toni Mecaro, Patti Kurtz, Beth Westburg, Don Fipps, Chris Stewart, Tony Villasenor, and Joel Candib. Inaugurated at the event was the new president for 2022-2023, Sharon Schendel, and her board of directors who took the reins on July 1. They are Bill Rawlings, Matt Kurth, Donna Fipps, Kathleen Reed, Jim Davies, Toni Mecaro, Patti Kurtz, Beth Westburg, Chris Stewart, Suzy Wagner and Karl Wagner.

The club is always looking for motivated individuals who are willing to share a little bit of their time and talent to better serve the community. If you’re interested in having fun and meeting great compatible people then please check out delmarrotary.org and join the Rotary Club of Del Mar any Thursday at noon at Jimmy O’s, Del Mar where the club features lunch and interesting speakers with great messages.