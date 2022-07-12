Exclusive Collections Gallery: The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection
1/22
Artwork by Michael Flohr (jon clark)
2/22
Some of the works on display in the Dr. Seuss exhibit (jon clark)
3/22
Judy Bittner, artist Paul B Lotz, Jennifer Krebsbach, gallery director Synthia Celestino (jon clark)
4/22
“Ode to Amelia Earhart” is a creation in bronze by Paul B Lotz
5/22
Artist Paul B Lotz uses clay to create his vision
6/22
“On the Go” is a creation in bronze by Paul B Lotz
7/22
“Checkmate Suite” is a creation in bronze by Paul B Lotz
8/22
Paul B Lotz explains how his bronze creations begin as clay figures
9/22
Artwork by Gloria Lee
10/22
Exclusive Collections gallery in Solana Beach (jon clark)
11/22
Hannah and Peter Park with their dogs Kai and Emily (jon clark)
12/22
Jennifer Krebsbach, Synthia Celestino, and Judy Bittner in the Dr. Seuss exhibit (jon clark)
13/22
Susan Carragher next to the art of Craig Alan (jon clark)
14/22
Ashley Petersen, Leah Peak, and Lamarke Peak admire the bronze works by Paul B Lotz (jon clark)
15/22
Nursery rhymes cast in bronze as imagined by Paul B Lotz: I’m a Little Teapot, Humpty Dumpty on the Wall, Mary Mary Quite Contrary (jon clark)
16/22
Jay, Ryleigh, Chandler, and Shari Short (jon clark)
17/22
Jay and Shantae Short (jon clark)
18/22
Ashley Petersen, JJ Short, Mark Short, Ryleigh Short, and Rochelle Short stop to talk with artist Paul B Lotz (jon clark)
19/22
Ashley Petersen, Leah Peak, and Lamarke Peak admire the bronze works by Paul B Lotz (jon clark)
20/22
Artwork by Steve Barton (jon clark)
21/22
Artwork by Daniel Ryan (jon clark)
22/22
Ashley Petersen, JJ Short, Mark Short, Ryleigh Short, and Rochelle Short stop to talk with artist Paul B Lotz (jon clark)
Exclusive Collections Gallery in Solana Beach is presenting “The Spark of an Icon: A Behind-the Scenes Look at Dr. Seuss’s Concept Drawings” this month, on view through July 31. A Special Opening Reception was held July 9. EC Gallery is sharing a compelling selection of artworks from The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection at the gallery. The gallery is located at 212 S. Cedros Ave., #104
Solana Beach. Visit www.ecgallery.com or call 800-599-7111 for more information.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.