Share
Photo Galleries

Exclusive Collections Gallery: The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection

Artwork by Michael Flohr
1/22
Artwork by Michael Flohr  (jon clark)
Some of the works on display in the Dr. Seuss exhibit
2/22
Some of the works on display in the Dr. Seuss exhibit  (jon clark)
Judy Bittner, artist Paul B Lotz, Jennifer Krebsbach, gallery director Synthia Celestino
3/22
Judy Bittner, artist Paul B Lotz, Jennifer Krebsbach, gallery director Synthia Celestino  (jon clark)
"Ode to Amelia Earhart" is a creation in bronze by Paul B Lotz
4/22
“Ode to Amelia Earhart” is a creation in bronze by Paul B Lotz 
Artist Paul B Lotz uses clay to create his vision
5/22
Artist Paul B Lotz uses clay to create his vision 
"On the Go" is a creation in bronze by Paul B Lotz
6/22
“On the Go” is a creation in bronze by Paul B Lotz 
"Checkmate Suite" is a creation in bronze by Paul B Lotz
7/22
“Checkmate Suite” is a creation in bronze by Paul B Lotz 
Paul B Lotz explains how his bronze creations begin as clay figures
8/22
Paul B Lotz explains how his bronze creations begin as clay figures 
Artwork by Gloria Lee
9/22
Artwork by Gloria Lee 
Exclusive Collections gallery in Solana Beach
10/22
Exclusive Collections gallery in Solana Beach  (jon clark)
Hannah and Peter Park with their dogs Kai and Emily
11/22
Hannah and Peter Park with their dogs Kai and Emily  (jon clark)
Jennifer Krebsbach, Synthia Celestino, and Judy Bittner in the Dr. Seuss exhibit
12/22
Jennifer Krebsbach, Synthia Celestino, and Judy Bittner in the Dr. Seuss exhibit  (jon clark)
Susan Carragher next to the art of Craig Alan
13/22
Susan Carragher next to the art of Craig Alan  (jon clark)
Ashley Petersen, Leah Peak, and Lamarke Peak admire the bronze works by Paul B Lotz
14/22
Ashley Petersen, Leah Peak, and Lamarke Peak admire the bronze works by Paul B Lotz  (jon clark)
Nursery rhymes cast in bronze as imagined by Paul B Lotz: I'm a Little Teapot, Humpty Dumpty on the Wall, Mary Mary Quite Contrary
15/22
Nursery rhymes cast in bronze as imagined by Paul B Lotz: I’m a Little Teapot, Humpty Dumpty on the Wall, Mary Mary Quite Contrary  (jon clark)
Jay, Ryleigh, Chandler, and Shari Short
16/22
Jay, Ryleigh, Chandler, and Shari Short  (jon clark)
Jay and Shantae Short
17/22
Jay and Shantae Short  (jon clark)
Ashley Petersen, JJ Short, Mark Short, Ryleigh Short, and Rochelle Short stop to talk with artist Paul B Lotz
18/22
Ashley Petersen, JJ Short, Mark Short, Ryleigh Short, and Rochelle Short stop to talk with artist Paul B Lotz  (jon clark)
Ashley Petersen, Leah Peak, and Lamarke Peak admire the bronze works by Paul B Lotz
19/22
Ashley Petersen, Leah Peak, and Lamarke Peak admire the bronze works by Paul B Lotz  (jon clark)
Artwork by Steve Barton
20/22
Artwork by Steve Barton  (jon clark)
Artwork by Daniel Ryan
21/22
Artwork by Daniel Ryan  (jon clark)
Ashley Petersen, JJ Short, Mark Short, Ryleigh Short, and Rochelle Short stop to talk with artist Paul B Lotz
22/22
Ashley Petersen, JJ Short, Mark Short, Ryleigh Short, and Rochelle Short stop to talk with artist Paul B Lotz  (jon clark)
Share

Exclusive Collections Gallery in Solana Beach is presenting “The Spark of an Icon: A Behind-the Scenes Look at Dr. Seuss’s Concept Drawings” this month, on view through July 31. A Special Opening Reception was held July 9. EC Gallery is sharing a compelling selection of artworks from The Art of Dr. Seuss Collection at the gallery. The gallery is located at 212 S. Cedros Ave., #104

Solana Beach. Visit www.ecgallery.com or call 800-599-7111 for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement