Racing Season Pre-Opening Day Party
1/15
Noah Ruden, Gina Ybarra (Robert_McKenzie)
2/15
Rich Trunzo, Allison Kelley, Katie Zander, Aidan Sonksen (Robert_McKenzie)
3/15
Andrea Ohnstad, Jen Rager, Chrissy Luciano, Lindsay Dunlap (Robert_McKenzie)
4/15
Brigantine Del Mar delectables (Robert_McKenzie)
5/15
Guests enjoy the Brigantine Del Mar patio (Robert_McKenzie)
6/15
Cristin and Todd Strain, Kasey Trombley, Andrew Brown (Robert_McKenzie)
7/15
Melissa Mae, Boris Pardo (Robert_McKenzie)
8/15
Sarah Lewis, Olia Majd (Robert_McKenzie)
9/15
Stacy Hickman, Gary Meads, Erin Bailey (Robert_McKenzie)
10/15
The Brigantine Del Mar CEO Mike Morton, Juna Kwon, Paul Romnes (Robert_McKenzie)
11/15
Kayla Crandall, Derek Zemen, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Director of Business Development Ryan Frear, Will Appleby (Robert_McKenzie)
12/15
The Brigantine Del Mar CEO Mike Morton, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club VP of Business Development Walker McBride (Robert_McKenzie)
13/15
Angela Osbrink and Daryl Turner, representing Chandon (Robert_McKenzie)
14/15
Alyssa Frederick, Amber Rocha, Raea Tanielu, Mariana Costa, Nora Abbou (Robert_McKenzie)
15/15
Lauren Griffith, Ashley Jacobs, Carrie Jones, Kim White (Robert_McKenzie)
With the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club’s summer racing season set to begin with Opening Day on July 22, a Pre-Opening Day Party was held July 14 at the Brigantine in Del Mar. The racing season, which includes a variety of events, runs July 22-Sept. 11. Visit dmtc.com for more information.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
