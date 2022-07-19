Share
Racing Season Pre-Opening Day Party

Noah Ruden, Gina Ybarra
Rich Trunzo, Allison Kelley, Katie Zander, Aidan Sonksen
Andrea Ohnstad, Jen Rager, Chrissy Luciano, Lindsay Dunlap
Brigantine Del Mar delectables
Guests enjoy the Brigantine Del Mar patio
Cristin and Todd Strain, Kasey Trombley, Andrew Brown
Melissa Mae, Boris Pardo
Sarah Lewis, Olia Majd
Stacy Hickman, Gary Meads, Erin Bailey
The Brigantine Del Mar CEO Mike Morton, Juna Kwon, Paul Romnes
Kayla Crandall, Derek Zemen, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Director of Business Development Ryan Frear, Will Appleby
The Brigantine Del Mar CEO Mike Morton, Del Mar Thoroughbred Club VP of Business Development Walker McBride
Angela Osbrink and Daryl Turner, representing Chandon
Alyssa Frederick, Amber Rocha, Raea Tanielu, Mariana Costa, Nora Abbou
Lauren Griffith, Ashley Jacobs, Carrie Jones, Kim White
With the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club’s summer racing season set to begin with Opening Day on July 22, a Pre-Opening Day Party was held July 14 at the Brigantine in Del Mar. The racing season, which includes a variety of events, runs July 22-Sept. 11. Visit dmtc.com for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

